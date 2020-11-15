Crawford County
Marvin Construction Inc., Jeff Marvin, 1805 Pleasant Hill Road, Mulberry.
Handyman Pros Inc., Brandon Chambers, 8231 Hill and Dale Drive, Rudy.
MD Creation Construction LLC, Miguel Angel Ochoa, 916 N. 24th St., Van Buren.
J. Beau Properties LLC, Charles J. Beauchamp, 923 Skyline Drive, Van Buren.
Paige Wahlmeier Photography LLC, Gentry Wahlmeier, 411 Main St., Van Buren.
Plant Space LLC, M. Sean Brister, 724 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.
L-1 Discount Outlet LLC, Steve Gann, 3407 Industrial Park Road, Van Buren.
Arqueta's Mechanic Shop LLC, Jose Argueta, 2207 Maple St., Van Buren.
Toxic Sports Cards LLC, Preston Parsons, 2512 Eastridge Drive, Van Buren.
Bentonville Strategic GP III LLC, Jim C. Petty, 812 Main St., Van Buren.
BD & CJ Enterprise LLC, Timothy Paul Neidecker, 4824 Oak Grove Terrace, Van Buren.
Johnson County
Green Door Farm Ltd., Matthew Joseph Gal, 3122 County Road 4160, Oark.
Bee's Butchery LLC, Joseph Michael Cowell, 1535 E. Main St., Lamar.
CJ Trucking LLC, Austin Hostetler, 1332 Private Road 3105, Hartman.
Polk County
Polk County Made, Shelby Danae Ashcraft, 808 Janssen Ave., Mena.
Sebastian County
La Perla Tapatia Inc., Victor Monsivaiz, 6200 Boston St., Fort Smith.
BM Construction Inc., Francisco Bocanegra, 1316 Jacobs Ave., Fort Smith.
Kmzh Enterprise Co., Latrice Henry, 3413 Eller Ave., Fort Smith.
Powerline Consulting LLC, Doren Jay Billingsley, 100 E. Utah Ranch Road, Lavaca.
King Tobacco No. 5 LLC, 1901 Wheeler Ave., Fort Smith.
Diamond Real Estate & Property Management LLC, Delores Mae Wheat, 800 S. 26th St., Fort Smith.
Caroline Rose Holdings LLC, Zackery Hampton Taliaferro, 615 Windbrook Court, Fort Smith.
EAB Properties LLC, James D. Harmon III, 2401 S. W St., Fort Smith.
Senorial Produce LLC, Hector I Guzman, 1103 N. 11th St., Barling.
Ccrocker LLC, Chelsea Crocker, 4516 Rogers Ave., Suite B5, Fort Smith.
Full Cup LLC, Christy Urrutia, 57 Jeffrey Way, Fort Smith.
Elite Canna Tax LLC, 4979 Old Greenwood Road, Suite A, Fort Smith.
Nidiaz Electronic Products LLC, Nina Diaz, 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 20-153, Fort Smith.
Energy 47 LLC, Charles Stephen Lee, 5517 Cross Lane, Fort Smith.
Lakewood Lawncare LLC, BRien Sharp, 2619 Shadow Lake Drive, Greenwood.