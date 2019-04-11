If you didn’t jump to your feet to applaud Stevie Budd’s triumphant performance of “Maybe This Time” in “Schitt’s Creek’s” season finale, we can’t be friends.



The transcendent and inhibitionless moment, portrayed to perfection by actress Emily Hampshire, came as part of the season’s climatic performance of “Cabaret,” starring the introverted motel manager turned reluctant ingénue. The soul-bearing number is not just the signature declaration of cabaret singer Sally Bowles in the Broadway musical and Oscar-winning film, it’s also an empowering encapsulation of a five-season journey for Hampshire and her alter ego.



As Stevie took center stage and literally stared down her fears - an audience full of people staring back - she sang of a wayward woman grappling with the possibility that maybe this moment is her moment to find love. Maybe this time is her time to have someone by her side. For Stevie (and Hampshire), it absolutely was - but it wasn’t about a man. It was about finding herself.



If you love “Schitt’s Creek” as much as I do, it was a moment that likely brought you to tears - something that’s become a regular occurrence for the Canadian CBC show that, now five seasons in, is finally capturing America’s attention on Pop TV.



A whip-smart comedy on the surface, “Schitt’s Creek” has grown into a confident and layered story of family, both the family tree we inherit by blood and the extra branches that grow from the most unexpected of places.



No one has been welcomed into the Rose family inner circle like Stevie, who early on formed a kinship with David (co-creator Dan Levy) based on a shared social aversion and masked desire for companionship, and later became business partners with Johnny (co-creator Eugene Levy).



But this season, after a devastating breakup, she found herself unsure of her place in the world and eventually taken under the wing of Moira (the sublime Catherine O’Hara), who saw potential in Stevie that even she didn’t. With Moira at the helm of the community production of “Cabaret,” she pushed Stevie to step outside of her comfort zone and seize upon her fear and sadness as a newfound power rather than a weakness.



When she stepped up to the microphone and belted out her number in the finale, no one was smiling brighter and prouder than Moira - who lent the aspiring actress her wig for the show, a true sign of trust.



But what’s more inspiring than the theatrical Moira taking a chance on the soft-spoken Stevie was Stevie’s own willingness to take a chance on herself. So much of her story has been spent orbiting the lives of those around her. In recent episodes, she’s questioned whether or not she’s willing to watch the world spin on without her from behind the motel front desk.



When she first clutched the “Cabaret” script a few episodes ago, a smile crept across her face because she recognized an opportunity. Stevie wants a purpose and place in the world, it’s just been hard to find it outside the comfort and safety of the Rosebud Motel.



Levy and the writing staff’s handling of Stevie has been a delicate slow burn that’s paid off in spades, much like so many other aspects of the show. But this metamorphosis could not have be done without Hampshire’s sensitive and skilled understanding of who Stevie is, and a willingness to be vulnerable with her.



As her slouched shoulders straightened and timid demeanor softened, Stevie confidently sang through a powerful and endearingly imperfect voice in a stunning display of courage and emotion, every one of which swept across Hampshire’s face. It stands as one of “Schitt’s Creek’s” finest moments to date.



As the show heads into its sixth and final season next year, Stevie will almost certainly be a new person coming out of “Cabaret.” That doesn’t mean she’s going to lose her hilarious edge or her apprehension to interact with the world - and we wouldn’t want her to lose who she is.



But she will have a new confidence to propel her forward to whatever happy ending Levy has cooked up. This show has always been about living and learning, especially in the face of the unexpected, and Stevie is well on her way to doing both.



For now, let’s just bask in the satisfying success of her moment in the spotlight. For this Budd has finally blossomed.



