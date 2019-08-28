Here are some of the entertainment options going on this weekend a short distance from south Logan County.

Junkfest

The annual Junkfest will be held in Old Town Van Buren during Labor Day weekend, starting at 9 a.m., Aug. 31 and continuing through 4 p.m. on Sept. 1. Expected are hundreds of vendors plus food and live music and entertainment. Vendors are expected to include those with repurposed, vintage, salvage, reclaimed, antiques, vintage clothing goods and more.

Boat Races

The National Boat Racing Association (NBRA) has chosen Lake Ludwig in Clarksville for a national race and the US Title Series will be on hand as well. Check out their page US Title Series - PRO Racing Series and event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1163335627196310/

USTS Round 6 - The USTS will be racing Labor Day weekend in Clarksville, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. to Sept. 1 at noon, with all classes scheduled to run. Testing will commence on the Wed and Thurs. before the weekend of racing with racing on Friday-Sunday.

The course will be a one mile certified course to be able to set records at this event. The lake is very protected in terms of wind and it is controlled water.

Ice Cream Social

Join the Fort Smith Museum of History for its end-of-summer tradition, an ice cream social that will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. Come build your own personal ice cream sundae with a variety of tasty toppings in the museum’s authentic, old-fashioned ice cream parlor. Tickets are $5 per person and include museum admission for that afternoon.

Come see the new additions and updates happening at the Fort Smith Museum of History and enjoy a taste of Yarnell’s Ice Cream—a treat made in Arkansas since 1932.

Tickets for this event are purchased at the door.

All proceeds benefit the Fort Smith Musuem of History.

Free Concert

Country music recording artist Neal McCoy will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m. on Aug. 31. Attendees must be at least 21.