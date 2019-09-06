Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opened Thursday

It: Chapter Two — The members of the Losers Club find themselves being revisited by an unspeakable terror, one that first entered their lives 37 years ago. It's an unexpected phone call that brings back all of the violent, horrible memories for the unsuspecting individuals. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgard, James McAvoy, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa and Bill Hader. (R)

Opening Today

The Little Mermaid (Reissue) — This animated film from 1989 finds a mermaid princess wishing to be human and, later, making a deal to win the love of a prince. Features the voice of Jodi Benson, Samuel E. Wright, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll and Buddy Hackett. (G)

Now Playing

Angel Has Fallen — Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) finds himself being framed for a murder attempt on the U.S. President. Banning is forced to hide from his colleagues and the FBI while trying to solve the dangerous, bizarre case. Co-stars Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte and Tim Blake Nelson. (R)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 — The flightless birds take their feud with kiniving, green-colored pits to a whole new level in this animated sequel, which features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Bloom, Peter Dinklage and Tiffany Haddish. (PG)

Annabelle Comes Home — Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star in this horror film about a teenger and her friend, who are confronted by a doll with an evil spirit. (R)

Don't Let Go — In director/co-writer Jacob Estes' new film, a man begins to think he's losing his sanity after his family is seemingly murdered and one of the dead, his niece, calls him on the phone. Stars David Oyelowo, Shinelle Azoroh, Omar Layva and Storm Reid. (R)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold — Everyone's favorite teenage explorer (Isabela Moner) steers her friends on an adventure that calls for rescuing Dora's parents and solving a mystery that involves what people call a lost city of gold. (PG)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Officer Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) try and stop the evil work of a cyber-genetically enhanced villain named Brixton (Idris Elba). (PG-13)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged — Four teenagers dive into an underwater city, hoping to find harmless adventure. They are shocked when they learn that they are faced with the deadliest shark species of all. Stars Sistine Rose Stallone, Nia Long, Bred Bassinger, Corinne Foxx and John Corbett. (PG-13)

Good Boys — Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon and Oscar winner Jacob Tremblay star in director/co-writer Gene Stupnitsky's new film about three sixth-grade boys, who skip school and find themselves hunted by girls and carrying accidentally stolen drugs. (R)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — A skilled assassin (Keanu Reeves) continues to flee from hit men. (R)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about what it means to be brave. Features the voices of James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Beyonce and Keegan-Michael Key. (PG)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — A fading actor and his stunt double try to hang on to success while crossing paths with Sharon Tate and Charles Manson. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. (R)

Overcomer — Director/star Alex Kendrick's latest film follows a basketball coach named John Harrison. John finds out that life for himself, his team and his wife (Shari Rigby) is about to change due to the shutting down of their town's largest manufacturing plant. Co-stars Priscilla C. Shirer, Ben Davies, Aryn Wright-Thompson and Elizabeth Becka. (PG)

The Peanut Butter Falcon — Zak (Zack Gottsagen) decides that the only way he can achieve his dream of becoming a wrestler is to run away from his care home in this new release from filmmakers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. Also stars Dakota Johnson, Shia LeBeouf, Thomas Haden Church, and Bruce Dern. (PG-13)

Ready or Not — The wedding night of one bride (Samara Weaving) morphs into something unpredictable and sinister as she, at the hands of her future in-laws, is forced to participate in a horrorfying game. Also stars Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell. (R)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 — Max and his four-legged friends embark another journey in this animated film. (PG)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Several unsuspecting teenagers are forced to look their fears in the face, or else they will lose their lives in director Andre Ovredal's new horror-thriller. Stars Zoe Margaret Colletti and Kathleen Pollard. (PG-13)

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Spider-Man battles another villain while falling for M.J. (PG-13)