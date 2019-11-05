Adapting a beloved trilogy proves tricky for HBO, Dr. Seuss comes to Netflix, a famous Street turns 50 and a new series may find an audience in “Fleabag” fans.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Fox announced that Will Arnett, the voice of “Lego Batman” in “The Lego Movie” franchise, will host a competition series called “Lego Masters.” Premiering on Feb. 5, the show will feature pairs competing in brick-building challenges.



CBS has given a pilot production commitment to a reboot of the TV series “The Equalizer.” Queen Latifah will star as the titular character.



“Survivor’s” oldest contestant, Rudy Boesch, who was 72 and finished in third place when he appeared on the first season of the reality show in 2000, died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 91.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

HBO and BBC adapt Philip Pullman’s fantasy novels, “His Dark Materials” (Nov. 4, HBO, 9 p.m. ET). Hollywood tried its version of the trilogy’s first book with 2007’s “The Golden Compass,” which was a critical and commercial disappointment. HBO’s adaptation offers more but still stumbles. A coming of age story with fantasy subplots and a strong critique of organized religion, the action focuses on a girl called Lyra (Dafne Keen), who sets out to find her missing friend Roger (Lewin Lloyd). Lyra’s slow journey and story elements that pop up quickly before others have been completely explained, create an odd pacing and a confusing plot, particularly if you haven’t read the books. On a brighter note, Ruth Wilson (“The Affair,” “Luther”) delivers a strong performance as the powerful but ill-intentioned Mrs. Coulter and the production design is top notch. Once the exposition settles, the series improves slightly but you may have more patience for this adaptation if you’re a Pullman fan.



The beloved Dr. Seuss comes to Netflix with the animated “Green Eggs and Ham” (Nov. 8). Michael Douglas, Adam DeVine and Diane Keaton are some of the talent who lend their voices to the iconic 1960s children’s story.



If you’re in a nostalgic mood or looking to entertain some children in your life, Sesame Street’s landmark 50th season kicks off with “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (Nov. 9, HBO, 7 p.m. ET). The special takes a look back at 50 years on the Street and includes a special cameo from everyone’s favorite frog.



“Back to Life” (Nov. 10, Showtime, 10 p.m. ET), written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, stars Haggard as Miri Matteson, a woman returning to her seaside hometown after 18 years in prison. Clever and tackling some heavy emotions, it’s been called the next must-watch show for “Fleabag” fans.



And for something completely different, wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob Alleva get bit and stung by dangerous animals and insects on purpose in the new series, “Kings of Pain” (Nov. 12, History, 10 p.m. ET). It’s all in the name of science, as Thorn and Alleva hope to create a pain index that will save lives.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: “Mayans M.C.” has been renewed for a third season.



Losers: NBC canceled summer drama series “The InBetween” and USA Network canceled “Pearson.”

