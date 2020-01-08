In addition to Mr. and Miss Booneville High School pageant Saturday night and basketball homecomings in Booneville and Magazine Friday, here are some of the entertainment options a short distance from south Logan County happening in the coming days.

Library Events

Water Color Lounge: Let your creativity flow with the art of water color at the Booneville Library from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 9.

This is a free activity and the projects created during this program will be guided, allowing participants of all skill levels to learn new techniques.

Junior Speed Reading: This activity, set for 3:30-4:30 on Jan. 10, accelerates reading speed while improving vocabulary and memory for young developing minds to enhance study skills.

Fight Night

MFC Fight Night 1 will be a Mixed Martial Arts event that will feature 10 MMA & Kickboxing bouts taking place at the River Valley Combat Academy in Fort Smith.

This is a 21 and over event and it will air live on FITE.tv all across the nation.

Tickets are $30 to $80 and sales end on Jan. 11. For ticket link and other information visit the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/837938919994162/

Comedy Show

Laugh off some of that holiday weight with a night of comedy at The Old Bank, at 220 W. Main Street in Russellville.

A talented and hilarious lineup is coming to town bringing the PG-13ish jokes with Russellville’s own Rufus Elam hosting. Included are Andy Davis and Stef Bright featuring and headliner Brandon Davidson closing out an amazing show.

Pre-purchase tickets for $8 online through Jan. 11. Tickets are $10 on the night of the show. To purchase tickets visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2504477536478566/

Huey Lewis Tribute

Gilley’s inside the Chocyaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla., welcomes Back In Time, a Huey Lewis tribute band, for a free concert at 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11.

You must be 21 to attend.