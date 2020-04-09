I hate coronavirus and everything it’s doing to our country and those around the world. The impact this ugly, little, invisible bacteria germ is causing is unbelievable.



I have avoided the TV more than I ever have before. Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is monopolizing almost every news site and network. I have almost driven myself crazy watching it unfold. The news on this can change every few minutes. It’s crazy.



I won’t lie - I am sick of hearing the president talk about it. His stance and response time has changed about as often as the news on the virus has. I’d rather hear from medical professionals, but even those avenues have brought about a depressed feeling that’s hard to overlook.



I’m a homebody to a certain degree, but tell me I can’t go out and that’s all my mind wants to do. We are humans and the need for social interaction is apparent, especially when we’re told not to right now. It’s like trying to rewire your brain. But social distancing is the right thing to do and we can do this.



Home projects have filled a lot of my time as well as listening to music. I truly believe music is a healer. It’s got me through a number of trying times and ultimately it will through this COVID-19 pandemic.



So, in addition to my weekly ramblings on The Farr Side, I put together a bi-monthly magazine feature showcasing many up-coming shows, concerts and stage productions at various venues across the West Michigan area. With an approaching deadline, it seemed appropriate to work on it over the past weekend.



It occurred to me that this particular feature would be unlike any I have ever written. So many shows and concerts have been canceled. Shutdowns and restrictions have forced many to have to be rescheduled or scrapped altogether.



I did my best to compile a list of events that hopefully will be able to go on as planned in May and June, provided if things improve. That’s a big “if” right now.



In the course of my story I was writing about the impact on venues and the fact that most are working with reduced staff to reschedule or offer other options for ticket-holders of these canceled events. I compiled my listing of the potential shows, even though it was much smaller than usual. But, as I was writing it, my phone beeped with an Apple News update telling of the passing of country singer Joe Diffie due to complications from COVID-19.



Diffie was one of the artists I was writing about who was to appear nearby this summer. I stopped what I was doing for a moment to seek the news article and read a little more. I turned on my music and began playing some of his songs. “Prop Me Up Beside A Jukebox (When I Die)” was the first song that played.



None of this mattered right then. Someone who had given so much joy and pleasure to country music fans had succumbed to this dreadful disease spreading across the globe. It’s not fair.



Shortly after that headline came, there were others like CBS News anchor Maria Mercader. She passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, too. I saw headlines that singer Jackson Browne has COVID-19 and that Placido Domingo was hospitalized with severe complications from it.



I finished my feature, but not without it having a completely different tone than usual. COVID-19 is a game-changer. But, we are stronger than this germ we are fighting. If we’re being asked to stay in and distance ourselves from others, is that too much to ask? No one is exempt from sickness. We are not invincible. However, we do have an intellect and are capable of adaptation. This is only temporary. The sooner we can stay in place the sooner the risk may go away.



I chose to continue listening to my music and avoid the TV. Social media sites like Facebook have shown some positive things during this pandemic. Music artists from across the spectrum who are also self-quarantining have offered up their talents to help entertain us at home. People like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Dave Matthews Band, Backstreet Boys, Elton John and so many others. It’s so cool to see this. They really do care about their fans. I’ll leave you with this ...



Music is a healer. In trying times like these, music is more important than ever. Keep the music on and find peace in the melodies. Let the words and lyrics shared by your favorite artists keep you grounded. It’s important for your soul.



David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.