Riley is a nice, well-behaved dog with excellent manners and weighs about 50 pounds. He is house-trained and is ready to walk in, sit down and be a part of a new family. Riley is good with other dogs, cats and children, sits when asked and walks well on a leash.

Many animals find themselves homeless through no fault of their own and will make great pets. Ahimsa Rescue Foundation’s mission is to place needy animals in responsible homes, provide humane education and encourage and facilitate spaying and neutering because there aren’t enough homes.

When you "Opt to Adopt" your adoption package includes:

• Pet that has been temperament tested.

• Neuter/spay service.

• General wellness exam.

• Vaccinations: rabies, DHPP, bordetella.

• Blood testing for heartworms, ehrlichiosis, lyme and A Phagocytophilum disease.

• De-worming.

• An ID collar and leash.

• Microchip and lifetime registration with AVID microchip company.

Call (479) 651-1319 to reach Ahimsa Rescue Foundation's low-cost spay/neuter clinic. Ahimsa Rescue Foundation is located in Muldrow.

To learn more Riley and other animals available for adoption, visit www.ahimsarescuefoundation.org or email SavingPaws@aol.com. Adoption fees range from $150-$250.