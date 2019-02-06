Ashley Jordan Cole and Steven Dewayne Creek, both of Charleston, were married Oct. 20, 2018 at Grace Fellowship Church. The Rev. Kyle Jarnagin officiated at the 4:00pm ceremony, which was followed by a reception at Riverfront Pavilion.

The Bride is the daughter of Doug and Michelle Grau of Naples, FL., and Cody and Robyn Wade of Charleston. She is the grand-daughter of Steve and Becky Grau of Naples, Fl. and Roy Cole of Charleston and the late Rhonda Coker- Cole. The bridegroom is the son of Jon and Karren Robison of Charleston, and Steve Creek of Lavaca. He is the grandson of Sidney Berry of Charleston and the late Betty House-Berry, and Jack and Naomi Robison of Jenny Lind.

The Bride was escorted and given in marriage by her Great-Grammy, Deena Coker of Enid, OK. She wore a whimsical & light, white tulle and Matte Satin A-Line gown with a sweetheart bodice, with wide lace straps overlay, Highlighted with a beaded band at the waist, finished with a lace illusion back and satin buttons and a court length train. She carried a bouquet of peace lilies, white roses and baby’s breath with ivy, ribbon and pearls.

Lisa Roam of Little Rock served as Matron of Honor and Jerry Jeffers of Greenwood served as Best Man.

Bridesmaids were Kristin Morrison of Greenwood, Tori Nelson of Greenwood, and Aryana Robison of Charleston, Sister of the Groom. Groomsmen were Jonathan Tedford of Charleston, Casey Wilson of Lavaca, William Roam of Little Rock, and Junior Boyd of Fort Smith.

Jr. Bridesmaid was Adi Robison of Charleston, Sister of the Groom. Flower/Leaf Girl was Abbigail Robison of Charleston, sister of the Groom. Ring bearer was Sutton Tedford of Charleston. The bride is a 2011 graduate of Charleston High School, and is employed as a Pharmacy Tech at Sparks Hospital. The Groom is a 2008 Graduate of Charleston High School and is employed at Fort Smith Police Department. The couple will honeymoon in Ireland. The couple live in Charleston.