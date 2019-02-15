Vietnam War veteran Bill Covey thought he was going out to get morning coffee recently, but instead he was playfully ambushed by relatives, friends and strangers.

The Fort Smith resident's wife, Angela Covey, bent the truth by telling him they were only dropping by Starbucks Coffee Co. near Creekmore Park for a quick morning drink. Instead, Bill Covey was presented with a large, decorative Quilt of Valor Award for his 20 years of service in the U.S. Army, which included two tours in Vietnam. When Bill stepped inside the coffee place and his eyes met his family, close friends and other individuals, his eyes widened and he began to smile.

"I am surprised," said Bill, who is 83 and has five children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. "My wife just old me we were going to go here, but I had no idea about all of this. I couldn't be more surprised."

A former combat infantry adviser who was in Vietnam from 1963-64 and again from 1969 to early 1970, Bill also was greeted by volunteer representatives from the River Valley Stars Quilts of Valor, which is part of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation that accepts nominations of current and former military personnel, with an added focus on those who serve during times of war.

The volunteers presented a custom-made, 60x80 quilt to Covey. For several seconds, he gazed at the quilt, which shows a flying bald eagle with wings spread, grassy lands and a partly cloudy sky, before it was draped across his shoulders and back like a large coat.

"The quilt has to be high quality; the quilt must be the highest quality the quilter can work with, definitely," said Donna Hardin, a volunteer with the River Valley Stars Quilts of Valor group. "The design goes to the quilter, and the quilter does her own thing. That makes each quilt different and special.

"And the quilters who quilt don't charge for the Quilts of Valor quilts," she added. "It's a program they support."

Hardin and fellow River Valley Stars Quilts of Valor members Sarah Anderson and Marcia Beat were among the volunteers and supporters on hand for the quilt presentation. For them, the quilt presentation never loses its power or meaning.

"I always come so close to crying each time; it never fails," Hardin said. "I have to take a picture during the ceremony or go do something else, or else I cry. It is emotional."

Beat agreed. She paints the labels for the quilts, which always are unique in appearance.

"It usually takes me a day to paint each label for the quilts," Beat said. "My sister, Karen Richardson, and I have done about 60 of the quilts. We've been doing quilts like mad, and no two quilts are alike.

"The quilts are to show the veterans the respect and honor they deserve for all they've done for their country," she added. "I was in California at the end of the Vietnam War and I saw the treatment of the veterans then, and I hated it. Even as a teenager, I hated how the veterans were treated back then. All veterans deserve better than that."

Bill's wife, Angela, agreed.

"I was with Bill for 17 of his 20 years of service in the Army, and I can say that it wasn't always extremely easy," she said. "Vietnam-era veterans weren't always treated well, but this Quilts of Honor Award is nice. It's special and I'm glad Bill is receiving this."

Born in Amarillo, Texas, and graduating high school from Watson, Ark., Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954.

"Enlisting was the thing to do when you were from a small town back then," he said. "I didn't feel like picking cotton at that time, so I went to the Army.

"But I'm no hero," added Bill, who in the past was awarded the Bronze Star and other citations. "I just happened to be assigned to Vietnam, and I did three tours in Germany, one tour in England and one tour in Panama. But again, I'm no hero."

In his wife's eyes, Bill is a hero. The two met while Bill was on leave in England.

"I knew within minutes that Angela was the one for me," Bill said. "I never had any interest in meeting anyone else after I met her, so we got married in 1957. We didn't have three days to wait for a blood test, so we went there to get married."

Bill retired from the military at Fort Chaffee in 1974 and stayed busy with various State Department and Defense Department contracts. He continues to work full-time as an investigator for the Little Rock-based Brad Hendricks Law Firm, helping handle cases that involve personal work injury, wrongful deaths and Social Security, among other subjects.

"We cover the southern half of Arkansas, basically," Bill said. "It's about 1,000 miles each week, so yes, I do stay busy."

The Quilts of Valor presentation also included the reading of the poem, "Welcome Home," which was written by a member of the national foundation.

"Anything I do, I attribute to her," Bill said while pointing to his wife. "She's a special lady."

Bill's family decided to nominate him for the Quilts of Valor Award after Bill's son, Mark, saw a booth promoting the program in Florence, S.C.

"I didn't know what it was at first, and the people in the booth asked me a question," he said. "I found out about it and thought our family should nominate my dad."

Quilts of Valor Award nominations can be made at QOVF.org.

"We cover Sebastian, Crawford and Franklin counties, and this past year, our national organization did the 200,000th quilt," Beat said. "Our goal is to cover all of the veterans in our area. They deserve this."

Hardin nodded her approval.

"It was a nice surprise for Bill Covey today," she said while smiling. "We sneak up on the veterans as much as we can to honor them. It's fun."