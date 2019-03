Lunch Pail Tales for adults will noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Windsor Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 4701 Windsor Drive. Take an adulting break, pack your lunch, and head out to the library for an interactive storytime just for adults. No registration is required for this free program.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs call (479) 785-0405 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.