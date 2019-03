The 2019 Quilt Madness Show, sponsored by the Gore Scrap Happy Quilters will be March 29-30 at Brooks Cawhorn Gymnasium at Winn and Third Street in Gore. The show will feature more than 100 quilts and related items, vendors, drawing, door prizes and demonstrations.

Show times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30. Admission is $5.

For information or an entry form, call Connie Cude at (580) 370-1326 or email ccude@att.net. Entries must be received by March 21.