The new Doctor Who is still in, and she's positively wonderful.

The charm and infectious energy of the new 13th Doctor, an alien Time Lord played as a female for the first time radiantly in note-perfect fashion by 36-year-old Jodie Whittaker (TV's "Broadchurch"), and her faithful, adventure-seeking team of humans (Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole) can be found in the new DVD and Bluray release, "Doctor Who — The Complete Eleventh Series." Released by the BBC, the three-disc set features all 10 episodes of the most recent TV season of the sci-fi favorite, which kicked off with one of those special, "One Night Only" screenings of the season premiere five months ago in movie theaters.

Usually running less than an hour, each uncut episode in the DVD sparkles with action and loads of other activity, be it from the ominous presence of not-so-kind aliens or the Doctor's efforts to lessen the hardship and boost the odds for safety of innocent people. When Whittaker's Doctor first realizes she's been regenerated into a female — Peter Capaldi played the Doctor previously — she's startled but almost more uneasy because her Doctor is blonde, and not white-headed like Capaldi's version. Whittaker's quotes like "These legs definitely used to be longer" when trying to escape a dangerous situation lighten the mood and help add a nice dimension to the character.

And what "Doctor Who" series would be complete without the Tardis? Appearing as a blue-colored British Police Box, the Tardis serves as the way the Doctor and her teammates to not only jump ahead and back in time on Earth, but also zip across the galaxy to other worlds. On the outside, the Tardis is the size of a public phone booth, but once inside, characters become wide-eyed as they find themselves immersed in the colorful lights, beeping sounds and hi-tech equipment of what looks like the bridge of a giant spaceship.

Catching up with the bizarre worlds of "Doctor Who" recently has seemed like a time-traveling experiment in the best of ways. I frequently watched some of the Fourth Doctor episodes when they were new back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when Tom Baker handled the role of the title character. Seemingly always donning a brown hat and pants, a long coat and a multi-colored, winter scarf that was three times as long as the coat, Baker always delivered the acting goods during his time on the show from 1974-81, but it might be his — Major Spoiler Alert Warning, folks! — surprise, completely uncredited cameo as a wise curator near the end of "The Day of the Doctor," the 2013 special episode that honored the 50th anniversary of "Doctor Who," that carries the most power. (You can find the Bluray/DVD combo version of the episode for $5 at a store whose name begins with a "W" and ends with a "T." Buy it today. And keep the Kleenex box within reach.)

Unfortunately, fans of "Doctor Who" are now tasked with having to wait until 2020 to witness what the universe will bring Whittaker's Doctor and her ambitious crew next. Wow, is it really only just now March? Well, I guess that means it's a good time for me to play catch-up on many of those older "Doctor Who" episodes — and the 11 other Doctor actors whose names aren't Tom Baker or Jodie Whittaker. So, at the risk of sounding almost identical to the Doctor, I can only say, "All right-y, then. Here we go."

Scott Smith has been a feature writer for the Times Record newspaper since April 1996 and started covering entertainment in 1999. Smith is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and plays bass in the Fort Smith-based blues/rock/soul band, Goodluck Slim.