Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today



Dumbo — Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Danny Devito, Alan Arkin, Colin Farrell, Lucy Devito and Nico Parker star in Tim Burton's new film about Dumbo, a young, big-eared elephant who can fly. The friendly elephant becomes the star of a circus, but some dark secrets under the big top begin to surface. (PG)

Gloria Bell — Julianne Moore stars in this new film about a free-spirited individual who spends her 50s seeking out love inside the dance clubs of Los Angeles. Co-stars Alanna Ubach, Michael Cera, Sean Astin, John Turturro, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Brad Garrett. (R)

Unplanned — The director (Ashley Bratcher) of one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinics in the country rallies to support a woman's right to choose. She becomes a spokesperson for the movement before witnessing a game-changing occurrence. Also stars Robia Scott, Brooks Ryan, Jared Lotz, Robin DeMarco and Tina Toner. (R)

Now Playing

Alita: Battle Angel — Previously deactivated, a cyborg is revived, but she is unable to remember anything from her past life in this new action/romance from director Robert Rodriguez. Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Rosa Salazar and Mahershala Ali are among the cast members. (PG-13)

Aquaman — Justice League member Aquaman (Jason Momoa) learns that he is the heir to an underwater world of Atlantis and must battle a relative (Jason Patrick) to become the leader his people need. (PG-13)

Captain Marvel — Brie Larson ("Room") stars as Carol Danvers, who is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful — and mysterious — heroes in this new action-thriller. Carol, better known as Captain Marvel, finds herself in the middle of a struggle between two warring alien races. (PG-13)

Fighting with My Family — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson portrays a former wrestler, who gets help making a living from his family. They perform at small venues around the country, as the kids begin dreaming about being World Wrestling Entertainment stars. (PG-13)

Five Feet Apart — Two teenagers must deal with life-threatening conditions and their urge to get closer to each other while seeking treatment in a hospital. Stars Haley Lu Richarson, Cole Sprouse, Moises Arias, Kimberly Hebert Gregory and Cynthia Evans. (PG-13)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — Director/co-writer Dean DeBlois presents this animated sequel, which has Hiccup learning that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury around. Hiccup then must find a secret dragon. (PG)

The Kid — Actor Vincent D'Onofrio stars in and directs this new drama, which focuses on a young boy who watches the interactions between Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett. Costars Chris Pratt, Leila George, Ethan Hake, Adam Baldwin and Rachel Singer. (R)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part — Lego Duplo invaders threaten the safety and happiness of the Lego heroes in this animated sequel, which features the voices of Chris Pratt, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks. (PG)

Ralph Breaks the Internet — Ralph and a friend discover a wi-fi router in their arcade. (PG)

Run the Race — Surrounded by sports, two brothers living in a small town in the South begin clashing over their views on the world. Their bond is tested multiple times while they hold out hope that their relationship will be somehow strengthened. Stars Tanner Stine and Evan Hofer. (PG)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality before meeting his counterparts. (PG)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral — Madea (Tyler Perry) and her family think they are going to enjoy a joy-filled reunion with relatives, but an unexpected funeral causes stress, laughs and more in this new comedy from writer/director/star Tyler Perry. (PG-13)

The Upside — Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star in this new comedy based on the bond between a wealthy quadriplegic and the unemployed, shady individual who is hired to help him. (PG-13)

Us — Lupita Nyong'o, Anna Diop, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke star in this new thriller from writer/director Jordan Peele ("Get Out"). A group of doppelgangers set out to terrorize members of a family. Also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex. (R)

Wonder Park — A magnificent amusement park takes center-stage in this new animated feature. June is a young girl with a creative streak that grows by the day. Features the voices of Sofia Mali, Jennifer Garner and Kenan Thompson. (PG)