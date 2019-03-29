The Arkansas House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing the positive economic contributions that the filming of "True Detective" had on the state.

The third season of the hit HBO show was filmed in eight Arkansas counties. One of the season’s writers, Graham Gordy, is an Arkansan who worked with the series creator Nic Pizzolatto, a University of Arkansas graduate, to bring the project to Arkansas.

A number of Fort Smith-area residents were used as extras during filming. The Times Record profiled one of those extras, Brandon Jones of Fort Smith, in December. Jones, who teaches science at Kimmons Junior High School and owns River Valley Collectibles, was one of many area residents who were hired as extras to serve in background, non-speaking parts for “True Detective.”

Gordy said the Natural State offers more geographical diversity than any other state with the Ozarks, the Delta, city settings, and small towns, but it was Arkansans themselves that made filming here special.

“The people, that’s the magic for me,” Gordy says in the release. "I also think it is hugely important for the people that we are training at UCA, SAU, U of A, at all of our colleges and universities that we are exporting to Georgia and to LA and to New Orleans when those people want to stay home and work here."

According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the project created more than 1,000 jobs and had a positive financial impact of more than $100,000,000.

Unlike many states, Arkansas has limited tax incentives for film and television production. Gov. Asa Hutchinson used money from his Quick Action Closing fund to help bring HBO’s series to Northwest Arkansas.

On Wednesday, several lawmakers from northwest Arkansas praised the economic benefits of the project. The House voted unanimously to approve HCR 1011, recognizing the positive contribution to the state.

“It gave a lot of people throughout the nation, and even the world, a view of our state, and I think it is going to help our tourism industry and pump a lot of money into the local economies,” state Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, the bill’s lead sponsor, says in the release. “We almost lost it to Georgia, but I think with the governor’s support we were able to keep it in the state.”

Director of the Arkansas Cinema Society, Kathryn Tucker, also praised Hutchinson for his active role in attracting the project to the state. Tucker said she is hopeful that one day Arkansas will adopt more tax incentives to attract future projects to Arkansas.

“Film is unique in the arts, in my opinion, in that it is not only an art but a massive economic builder. It builds jobs, just look at True Detective,” Tucker says in the release. “Film crews are incredibly hardworking, but they also have a lot of time off to go and spend time and money in the local economy.”

For now, supporters hope the success of "True Detective" Season Three, with its scenic Arkansas landscape, will garner attention from Hollywood like it did support from the Arkansas General Assembly.