Dawn Berry of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, will present a unique trunk show during the April 22 meeting of the Belle Point Quilt Guild. Berry is an innovative paper piecing master, designer and quilter.

The Belle Point Quilt Guild meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Meetings include a brief business update, show and tell, prize drawings and a speaker. Guest and visitors can also learn more about small fee classes, quilting events and retreats. Visitors, guests and quilters of all levels are welcome.

For information, email bellepointquilters@gmail.com.