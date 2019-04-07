Coco is an intelligent, pretty, healthy young adult lab. Her favorite thing to do is play. She is a great dog for a family with older children and a fenced yard.

Poteau Valley Humane Society features Coco because labs have the honor of being named America's most popular breed. Their temperament, versatility, athletic ability and ease of training are just a few of the reasons why they continue to be a popular choice. Adoption is the first option. Coco and other labs and lab mixes are available.

Poteau Valley Humane Society is at 326 Industrial Blvd. in Poteau. Representatives can be reached at (918) 649-0986, PoteauPets@clnk.com, PoteauPets.org or Facebook/PoteauValleyHumaneSociety.