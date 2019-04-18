The Cherokee Nation will host its 14th annual Traditional Native Games competition Saturday at Carl Albert State College in Sallisaw. Competitions include a cornstalk shoot, Cherokee marbles and horseshoes, which all start at 10 a.m., with the hatchet throw and blowgun starting at 11 a.m. and chunkey at noon. Registration is 30 minutes before the start time of each game.

“The Traditional Native Games are a fantastic opportunity to experience our cultural games. The games are open to the public and are no cost to the competitor or spectator, so we invite all to come enjoy a fantastic day of competition and fellowship,” Traditional Games Director Bayly Wright says in a news release.

The top three finishers in each game at qualifying events receive a T-shirt and an invitation to compete in the Traditional Native Games Championship in August. The Cherokee Nation will host additional qualifying events in Stilwell, Ochelata and Locust Grove this spring and summer.

For information, call Bayly Wright at (918) 822-2427 or email bayly-wright@cherokee.org.