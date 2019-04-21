Van Buren Writers Group: Members meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. in Van Buren. Call Sheila at (479) 739-6057.

Crawford County Friends of Genealogy: Members meet at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. in Van Buren.

John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at 4901 Midland Blvd. for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs; for a big breakfast including pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy for a $5 donation. All veterans welcome.

Embroiders’ Guild of Fort Smith: Members meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Brenda at (479) 806-6105.

Belle Point Quilter’s Guild: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Call Brenda Browning at (479) 783-8098.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at West-Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road. Call (479) 452-1240.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Clearinghouse Guild: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hardscrabble Country Club, 5211 Cliff Drive in Fort Smith. Lunch is $14. Call (479) 462-4288.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., suite 101. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

River Valley Veterans National Cemetery Association: Members meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at HealthSouth, 1401 S. J St. Call Robert Cravens at (479) 769-0502.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Civil Air Patrol: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1A at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

River Valley Toastmasters: Meets at 6:30 p.m.Tuesday in the Mcauley Room at Mercy Fort Smith, 7301 Rogers Ave. Call Max Klein at (901) 488-7461.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Fort Smith Morning Exchange Club: Meets from 7-8 a.m. Wednesday at Calico County, 2401 S. 56th St.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free meal and food pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive in Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio: Group Critique: Meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: meets every at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Alma Church of Christ. For information, contact Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau.

Millie's Line Dance classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Drop in and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Friends of the Heavener Runestone: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Heavener Chamber of Commerce.

Sebastian County Democratic Women: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Fort Smith Elks Lodge: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elks Lodge, 5504 Massard Road. Call (479) 478-1060.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Hug Chevrolet Showroom in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Writers Group: Meet at 10 a.m. Friday at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest in Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

Story Time for 18 months-4 years: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Members host breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

