Tamara Walkingstick will conduct the Wild Edibles Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 at Hobbs State Park Visitor Center, 20201 Arkansas 12 in Rogers. Walkingstick recently retired from the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Co-operative Extension Service as an associate professor of Extension Forestry. She is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and serves on several boards, including the Arkansas American Indian Center, Arkansas Women in Agriculture and the National Network of Forest Practitioners.

The presentation covers concepts of conservation, culture, history and plant identification, and includes 30 pages of wild edible recipes. Cost is $25 per person. Call (479) 789-5000 to register or for information.