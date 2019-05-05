The photography of Edward Robison III will be on display at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., from May 10-Sept. 1. An opening reception is planned from 5-7 p.m. May 9. The reception is free for RAM members and $10 for nonmembers.

Robison will present a lecture, "The Nature of Photography — An Artist's Journey from Traditional to Augmented Reality," from 6-7 p.m. May 10. The lecture is free for RAM members and $15 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets online, visit fsram.org/robisonlecture.

For information, call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.