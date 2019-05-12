Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee National Historical Society are partnering again with Blue Star Families to provide free admission to active duty military personnel and their families at Cherokee Nation museums and the Cherokee Heritage Center beginning with National Armed Forces Day on May 18 and continuing through Labor Day, according to a news release.

The Cherokee National Prison Museum, John Ross Museum, Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, Sequoyah’s Cabin and Cherokee Heritage Center are all participating in the program.

The Blue Star Museums program features more than 2,000 museums nationwide, representing fine arts, science, history, music, film, crafts, nature and children’s museums.

“Blue Star families pay the sacrifice of defending our country and way of life,” Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden, a U.S. Navy veteran who served during Vietnam, says in the release. “This is the right thing to do philosophically and morally. It sends a clear message that Cherokee Nation will honor the contributions of our military veterans by opening our doors and sharing our tribal history and heritage with those who have served.”

The Blue Star Museums program began in 2010 and is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense. Free admission is offered to active duty military, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, National Guard and Reserve members and up to five family members.

Follow stories about participating museums and guest visits through social media using #BlueStarMuseums. For information and a state-by-state list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.