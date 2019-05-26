The Arkansas Cinema Society will accept submissions for any narrative or documentary short film on Arkansas with a running time of less than 50 minutes and any narrative or documentary feature film with a running time of 50 minutes or more.

ACS will accept the submissions from June 1-30. To qualify:

• Submissions must be written, directed or produced by an Arkansan and/or filmed in Arkansas.

• The film must have been produced no earlier than 2016.

• The filmmaker(s) must be available for a conversation with the audience after the film.

Arkansas filmmakers and critics will judge the submissions and select the films to be featured at Filmland. One film will win the audience award and a travel grant to support the submission of the film in other festivals.

Filmland returns to the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock from Aug. 22–25. The Curated Program and other Filmland events will be announced in the coming weeks. Previous Curated programs featured guests include Adam Driver, Richard Linklater, David Lowery, Will Forte, David and Christina Arquette, Ted Danson and ACS Board Member Mary Steenburgen.

Filmland: Arkansas submissions will be accepted via FilmFreeway. Visit filmfreeway.com/ArkansasCinemaSociety for more details and to submit your film. For information, email submissions@arkansascinemasociety.org