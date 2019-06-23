Bookish: An Indie Shop for Folks Who Read, 115 N. 10th Suite H-119-C in Fort Smith, will host a book signing and talk at 3 p.m. Saturday featuring author Jared M. Phillips, author of the recently released "Hipbillies — Deep Revolution in the Arkansas Ozarks."

Counterculture flourished nationwide in the 1960s and 1970s, and while the hippies of Haight–Ashbury occupied the public eye, a faction of back to the landers were quietly creating their own haven off the beaten path in the Arkansas Ozarks. In "Hipbillies," Phillips combines oral histories and archival resources to weave the story of the Ozarks and its population of country beatniks into the national narrative, showing how the back to the landers engaged in “deep revolution” by sharing their ideas on rural development, small farm economy, and education with the locals — and how they became a fascinating part of a traditional region’s coming to terms with the modern world in the process.

Jared Phillips, and his wife Lindi, co-own and manage a small horse-powered farm on the western edge of the Arkansas Ozarks. In addition to farming, Jared teaches at the University of Arkansas with the International and Global Studies Program. He and his wife have spent the past 10 years working in community development, environmental rights, and agricultural communities in a variety of locales, including the Tibetan areas of Western China, rural communities in Guatemala, and immigrant communities in the Ozarks.