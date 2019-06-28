Community School of the Arts is in the midst of developing some exciting arts preschool activities that will be coming this fall with the plan to open an accredited arts-based preschool in the very near future. As we think about preschoolers, I want to emphasize how important it is to get children this age involved in the arts. Without going into detail, I have mentioned in previous articles that national studies have shown that arts participation in preschool increases cognitive development, communication skills, reasoning ability, and overall social skills. In short, the arts are a tremendous tool to use when teaching preschoolers!

As we think about preschool and the way young children learn, I want to talk some about a very important method call the Reggio Emilia approach. I really like this method because in this approach the arts are built into the curriculum and it has proven to be a wonderful way for children to learn.

In a nutshell, the Reggio Emilia approach is an educational philosophy that was designed with preschoolers and children in mind. It centers around the student exploring new concepts and ideas through experiential learning. In other words, students get to be active in class as they try out new things. The teachers guide the students without dominating. Emphasis is placed upon exploration, creativity, and experimentation.

This approach incorporates the arts really well. For example, children at this age may be learning the names of animals or colors. They can be directed to draw or paint various animals or move like their favorite animal, act out a feeling that a certain color gives them, or sing songs about animals and colors. In general, children will remember concepts better when studying them in an artistic way.

The Emilia philosophy supports the fact that children begin forming their personality at an early age and have the ability to express themselves in a variety of ways or "languages" (e.g. music, drama, dance, painting). The goal is to allow each child to develop his/her unique personality by exploring various languages and communication forms. Again, the arts fit perfectly into this philosophy because a child’s personality blossoms when immersed into a creative environment that has arts activities at the core. Children develop socially, emotionally, and mentally equally well here.

The Reggio Emilia approach was developed after World War II by teacher Loris Malaguzzi and several parents in the villages around Reggio Emilia, Italy. The name was derived from the city of Reggio Emilia. By the 1970s, the method was widely known and accepted across the world. In 1994, the Friends of Reggio Children International Association was founded, in 2002 the North American Reggio Emilia Alliance was launched, and in 2006 the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre opened in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

There are several key principles guiding the Reggio Emilia philosophy. Listed below are those principles:

• Children must have some control over the direction of their learning

• Children must be able to learn through experiences of touching, moving, listening, and observing

• Children have a relationship with other children and with material items in the world that they must be allowed to explore

• Children must have endless ways and opportunities to express themselves

Projects, rehearsals, questions, and socialization are all part of this learning process. Children are viewed as competent, creative, curious, and having undeveloped knowledge. Emphasis is also placed upon socialization so there is a focus on each child and relationships to one another. In addition, teachers provide all types of ways to think, problem-solve, build, negotiate, and express thoughts and feelings. The environment is totally positive.

Some of you may be thinking that this environment allows for too much freedom and not enough control of learning. Let me say that within an arts-based setting, boundaries are set and activities are created around a curriculum that is designed for preschool. The arts naturally lend themselves to sort of an automatic learning and are a great reinforcement to learning. Incorporating the arts into the preschool setting and with the Emilia approach makes for a wonderful preschool environment. You will be amazed at how quickly your child learns and develops!

As CSA begins to offer more preschool activities, there will be elements of the Emilia approach incorporated into the learning environment. Activities in music, theater, dance, and visual art will be offered.

Check the CSA website for upcoming preschool classes. While the CSA formal preschool is not yet open, this fall there will be at least two mornings weekly of activities for preschoolers ages 3-5. Teachers will be leading children in exploring art, movement, theatre, singing, bells, violin, and other instruments. This is certain to be a fun-filled time for your child!

Dr. Rosilee Russell is the founder/executive director of Community School of the Arts. Contact her at Rosilee.Russell@CSAFortSmith.org, call (479) 434-2880 or visit CSAFortSmith.org.