The Fort Smith Riverfront Bike/Skate Park, the Riverfront Park and part of the running trail will be closed Thursday due to the preparation for the Mayor's Fourth of July Celebration, according to Claude Legris, executive director of Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau. The celebration will begin at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, at Ross Penedergraft Park and the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Visit the 2019 Mayor's 4th of July Celebration Facebook page for information.