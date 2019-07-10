Who doesn't like fresh berries and whipped cream for a simple summer dessert? Berries and cream are the height of ease and good flavor, and a combination I rely on throughout the summer season.

Sometimes, though, if I want to up the presentation a notch, I make this frozen dessert. The good news is that this version is also easy to make, and it should be prepared at least eight hours in advance of serving, so it's a great do-ahead dessert when entertaining.

To make it, I fold crumbled store-bought meringues into the whipped cream and freeze the cream in a loaf pan. The meringues add a nice light crunch and a jolt of sugar to the cream. Once frozen, the "loaf" can be sliced and served with fresh berries spooned on top. It's fresh, light and luscious, and always a crowd pleaser.

To make the frozen cream, first lightly oil the loaf pan, and then line it with plastic wrap. This allows for easy removal from the pan once frozen. The whipped cream is delicate, so should only be frozen for eight to 24 hours. Once the loaf is removed from the pan and sliced, eat it immediately, because the cream will quickly begin to soften. Also, in the past I've added berries to the loaf, but I find that they remain frozen while the cream softens, which is not ideal for eating, so I spoon fresh berries, or in this case, a compote, over the top.

Iced Meringues and Cream With Berry Compote

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes, plus freezing time and cooling time

Yield: Serves 8

Iced Meringue Cream:

• 3 ounces meringues, divided 2 cups heavy cream 3 tablespoons sifted confectioners' sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Compote:

• 3/4 pound fresh berries, such as raspberries, blackberries or strawberries 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Lightly oil a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Line with plastic wrap, leaving a 3-inch overhang on all sides. Crumble 1/3 of the meringues, leaving large chunks intact, and spread over the bottom of the pan.

Beat the cream in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until traces of the whisk appear. Add the sugar and vanilla and continue to beat until soft peaks form.

Crumble the remaining meringues and gently fold into the cream. Pour into the pan and spread the cream evenly on top. Cover with the plastic overhang, and then cover the pan entirely with another piece of plastic wrap. Freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Prepare the compote: Combine the berries, sugar and lemon juice in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook until the sugar dissolves and the berries break down and release their juices, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

To serve, remove the frozen meringue cream from the freezer. Unwrap the plastic and invert the cream onto a serving platter. Remove any remaining plastic. Cut into serving slices and serve with the compote spooned over each slice.

