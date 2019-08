The "Lights, Camera, Action! A Creative Storytime" event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Children and their families can explore literature via creative drama. Shannon Stoddard, a teacher at the Community School of the Arts, will lead the free program, which will feature the books, "How Can You Dance?" and "Dance is for Everyone."

Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.