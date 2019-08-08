The Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8701 S. 28th St., will hold a Summer Crafternoon from 1-6 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to drop by anytime during the afternoon for this seasonal open-house style event to make a craft (or two) to take home with them. There will be several activities to choose from and light refreshments will be available at this free program.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 646-3945 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.