Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Angel Has Fallen — Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) finds himself being framed for a murder attempt on the U.S. President. Banning is forced to hide from his colleagues and the FBI while trying to solve the dangerous, bizarre case. Co-stars Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte, Piper Perabo, Lance Reddick, Danny Huston and Tim Blake Nelson. (R)

Overcomer — Director/star Alex Kendrick's latest film follows a basketball coach named John Harrison. John finds out that life for himself, his team and his wife (Shari Rigby) is about to change due to the shutting down of their town's largest manufacturing plant. Co-stars Priscilla C. Shirer, Ben Davies, Aryn Wright-Thompson, Holly A. Morris, Kendrick Cross, Cameron Arnett and Elizabeth Becka. (PG)

Ready or Not — The wedding night of one bride (Samara Weaving) morphs into something unpredictable and sinister as she, at the hands of her future in-laws, is forced to participate in a horrorfying game. Also stars Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell, Mealine Scrofano, Henry Czerny, Mark O'Brien and Elyse Levesque. (R)

Now Playing

The Angry Birds Movie 2 — The flightless birds take their feud with kiniving, green-colored pits to a whole new level in this animated sequel, which features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Bloom, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Tiffany Haddish and Eugenio Derbez. (PG)

Annabelle Comes Home — Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star in this horror film about a teenger and her friend, who are confronted by a doll with an evil spirit. (R)

The Art of Racing in the Rain — An aspiring race car driver (Milo Ventimiglia) and his golden retriever, Enzo, both learn about the racetrack techniques and how they can help in life. Co-stars Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole and Kathy Baker. (PG)

Avengers: Endgame — Iron Man, Captain America and others enter a rematch against Thanos. (PG-13)

Blinded by the Light — This new comedy-drama finds a teenager (Viveik Kalra) discovering and quickly falling in love with the music of Bruce Springsteen while living in Britain in 1987. Also stars Dean-Charles Chapman, Meera Ganatra, Kulvinder Ghir, Nell Williams and Nikita Mehta. (PG-13)

Brian Banks — Based on a true story, an athlete (Aldis Hodge) who has harbored dreams of playing in the NFL finds his life interrupted by a court conviction and prison life. The man then spends the next several years trying to clear his name in what he calls an unjust system. Stars Craig Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd, Melanie Liburd, Matt Battaglia and Dorian Missick. (PG-13)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold — Everyone's favorite teenage explorer (Isabela Moner) steers her friends on an adventure that calls for rescuing Dora's parents and solving a mystery that involves what people call a lost city of gold. Co-stars Eva Longoria, Michael Pena, Danny Trejo, Benicio Del Toro, Q'orianka Kilcher, Eugenia Derbez and Madeleine Madden. (PG)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Officer Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) try and stop the evil work of a cyber-genetically enhanced villain named Brixton (Idris Elba). Co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren and Eddie Marsan. (PG-13)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged — Four teenagers dive into an underwater city, hoping to find harmless adventure. They are shocked when they learn that they are faced with the deadliest shark species of all. Stars Sistine Rose Stallone, Nia Long, Bred Bassinger, Corinne Foxx and John Corbett. (PG-13)

Good Boys — Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon and Oscar winner Jacob Tremblay star in director/co-writer Gene Stupnitsky's new film about three sixth-grade boys, who skip school and find themselves hunted by girls and carrying accidentally stolen drugs. Also stars Millie Davis, Josh Caras, Will Forte and Midori Francis. (R)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Skilled assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) continues to flee from hit men. (R)

The Kitchen — The wives of New York mobsters decide to carry on their husbands' law-bending business deals and adventures in Hell's Kitchen during the 1970s. The mobsters are in prison, but their wives are left to operate freely in New York's busy, shadowed streets. Stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson and Annabella Sciorra. (R)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about responsibilities and what it means to be brave. Features the voices of James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Beyonce and Keegan-Michael Key. (PG)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Director/writer Quentin Taratino's latest drama follows a fading actor and his best friend/stunt double in L.A. in 1969. The two try to hang on to success while crossing paths with Sharon Tate and Charles Manson. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Luke Perry. (R)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 — Max and his four-legged friends embark another journey in this animated film. (PG)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Several unsuspecting teenagers are forced to look their fears in the face, or else they will lose their lives in director Andre Ovredal's new horror-thriller. Stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Gabriel Rush, Michael Garza, Lorraine Toussaint, Gil Bellows and Kathleen Pollard. (PG-13)

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is forced to go toe to toe with more than one villain while keeping a look out for M.J. (Zendaya). Also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson. (PG-13)

Toy Story 4 — After a new toy named "Forky" gets separated from Woody and the friendly gang, a road trip with familiar faces and new friends begins to retrieve the lost toy. Features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Christina Hendricks. (G)

Where'd You Go, Bernadette — A sweet mother wishes to reconnect with her lifelong passion to create after she has spent years sacrificing for her relatives. She takes a giant step that could lead to a massively triumphant rediscovery. Stars Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Billy Crudup, Laurence Fishburne and Zoe Chao. (PG-13)