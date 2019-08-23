Marla Keady wants to know if area residents and visitors will be ready for carnival rides, live music, animal shows and exhibits, Mutton Bustin' and pageants next month.

Keady, an executive board member for the 93rd annual Crawford County Fair, is promoting the fair, which is set for Sept. 9-14 at Kirksey Park at East Eighth Street and Arkansas 215 in Mulberry. The all-ages event will include the aforementioned features, as well as the Junior Livestock Show, home economics/horticulture exhibits, live music, food, the Youth Talent Show, a parade, Mutton Bustin' and a Cowboy Church gathering, she said.

"There are some great things at the Crawford County Fair, like the Mutton Bustin' and other events," Keady said. "With Mutton Bustin', it's fun to see those little kids hang on."

Fair attendees will be "playfully overwhelmed by great things" such as carnival rides, live music, horticulture exhibits, the Junior Livestock Show, a costume contest, the Youth Talent Show, the Little Miss & Junior Miss Pageant, a barbecue event, the Cowboy Church gathering, a downtown parade, Mutton Bustin' and more, she said.

Other features and activities slated to be a part of this year's Crawford County Fair include a costume contest, the Round Robin Showmanship event, the Teen & Queen Pageant, the Gold Fish Contest, the the Steer/Beef/Hog/Bottle Calf event, the Best of Show Photo event, the Hay Show and more, Keady said.

"The Youth Talent Show will be taking place Sept. 12, and we see a lot of talent from this area," she said. "The two oldest divisions in the Youth Talent Show and the two oldest divisions in the King and Queen division in the pageant will go on to the Arkansas State Fair to compete in October. They'll be competing later for cash prizes and scholarships."

Jared Williams, the fair chairman, also said this year's fair will offer a variety of features to please many tastes.

"We have lots of people coming in to attend the fair, hopefully; there usually is thousands of people who attend," he said. "We have livestock shows Sept. 10 all the way through Sept. 13, and the Junior Livestock Auction will be on Sept. 14."

Area band Aces N' Eights will blend musical genres at 7 p.m. Sept. 10, and the All About Snakes with Brad Birchfield event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Keady said.

"We are excited to have Aces N' Eights play because they have never played here at the Crawford County Fair before," she said. "We're trying to bring something in on that Tuesday night to extend the fair and offer more for people.

"And people can get into the fair for free on Sept. 11; they get in free by bringing a canned good," Keady added. "Cowboy Church, which will be a fun, unique experience, also will be on that night."

Williams said it was the board's mission to incorporate variety in the fair.

"We try to have something fun for everyone — things that people will enjoy," he said.

Gate admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 5-12. Admission will be free for those who bring a canned food item on Sept. 11. Week passes are $12 and available at the gate and at Dickerson's Hardware in Mulberry.

Those seeking more information can visit TheCrawfordCountyFair.com and the Crawford County Fair Facebook page.

"The feedback we hear from people is, the Crawford County Fair is still a hometown event and it supports the local communities," Keady said. "The fair here is kind of where everyone goes to see their old friends and buddies from school. They like that about the fair."