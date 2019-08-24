Their voices and in-concert charm are "blessings" for each and every audience member, according to one official.

The Collingsworth Family will perform gospel, praise-and-worship music and more for an all-ages event at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma. The concert will be "more than just a night of quality music," said Bruce Park, a promoter for the show.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to bring back the Collingsworth Family to the River Valley," he said. "This family has blessed the hearts of so many people from all around the world."

Touring to promote their new radio single, "Live Like Jesus," and the recent release of their album, "Mercy & Love," the Collingsworth Family has been praised by fans and Christian-music reviewers, Park said. The family's concerts have been described as "exciting," "excellent" and "spiritual anointing," he said.

The group formed for a church camp in Petersburg, Michigan, back in August 1986, with Phil and Kim Collingsworth seeing their group of musicians blossom into an acclaimed, full-time ministry that involves their entire family. The Collingsworths seemingly have had music in their systems all their lives, Park said.

"Phil also completed professional trumpet studies at the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati and earned a bachelor's degree (in) sacred music, with a double major in trumpet performance and music education," states anews release issued by the Collingsworth Family. "Kim attended Union Bible College in Westfield, Ind., where she was very instrumental in arranging most of the music that was performed by the college’s traveling music groups."

Since the mid-1980s, members of the Colllingsworth Family have toured across the United States, as well as through international regions, and their music's arrangements have been called cutting-edge and "a proper balance of spiritual emphasis," Park said.

"This concert in Alma will be a great concert for the entire family," he said.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased by calling (479) 883-8131 and at the Solid Rock Bookstore, 3325 S. 74th St. Tickets also can be purchased at BpmPresents.com; group discounts also are available.

Individuals wishing to learn more about the singing group can visit TheCollingsworthFamily.com and the Collingsworth Family Facebook page.

"I encourage everyone to try their best to make this concert," Park said. "You won't be disappointed."