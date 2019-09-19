The Salvation Army of Fort Smith is planning its annual coat drive in October. Mr. Rob’s and Valet Dry Cleaners locations in Fort Smith will be drop off sites for the drive. The locations will clean used coats that are dropped off and return them to the Salvation Army for distribution during the Community Thanksgiving Day lunch. Coats will also be available through a voucher system at the Army's Family Store.

Mr. Rob's locations are at 2309 Rogers Ave., 8901 Jenny Lind Road and 3321 S. 74th St. Valet Dry Cleaners locations are 8600 Rogers Ave., 1208 S. Waldron Road and 3501 Old Greenwood Road.

The Salvation Army of Fort Smith is at 301 N. Sixth St. For information, call (479) 783-6145.