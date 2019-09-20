Greenwood school wins computer science award

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education recently announced Greenwood Freshman Academy as one of the winners of the 2018-19 #ARKidsCanCode Enrollment Contest.

Six Arkansas schools were recognized for their efforts to encourage students to enroll in high school computer science courses, a news release from the Arkansas Department of Education states. Other winners include Bentonville High School, Mountain Home Career Academies, Kirby High School, Academies of West Memphis and Cutter-Morning Star High School in Hot Springs.

Greenwood Freshman Academy will receive $10,000 for having the highest number and highest percentage of students enrolled in computer science courses, the release states.

“I am delighted by the outstanding number of educators and schools around the state that have embraced the Computer Science Initiative,” Hutchinson says in the release. “The number of students taking computer science classes has skyrocketed since the initiative was launched. I am confident that these students are receiving the best computer science education available in the country and will be prepared for the jobs of the future. I commend them and all the educators for their hard work.”

ADE announced the contest in August 2018 to honor schools for their efforts to promote computer science education. All public schools with students enrolled in computer science courses were eligible. ADE’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Office of Computer Science provided the funds for the awards.

The ADE Office of Computer Science will continue the #ARKidsCanCode Enrollment Contest for the 2019-20 school year. Information regarding how schools can compete is available at https://bit.ly/2lyAEh8.

ATU-Ozark announces preliminary fall 2019 enrollment figures

ATU-Ozark announced on 11th class day of the semester on Sept. 5, an overall enrollment of 2123 students. Freshman enrollment at ATU-Ozark for fall 2019 increased 20.4 percent on the Ozark campus compared with fall 2018, according to a news release. The enrollment is the largest ever recorded on the Ozark Campus, which merged with Arkansas Tech University in 2003.

“The Arkansas Tech-Ozark Campus is excited about our record number of freshmen who chose to be part of the Tech family," Chief Student Officer Richard Harris states in the release. "Our Student Services team did a great job of sharing the educational opportunities that were available at the Ozark Campus. They made sure students were aware of the Arkansas Future Grant, which can pay 100% of a student’s tuition and fees for 49 eligible academic programs.”

ATU-Ozark unveiled three new degree options this fall, which include an associate degree in logistics management and an associate degree in banking services, both of which are online programs. The addition of the online programs allows for more flexibility and accessibility for students, the release continues. ATU-Ozark also added a certificate of proficiency in machinist operations at the Tyson Foods Logan County Career Center to serve area industry needs.

“The Ozark Campus has positioned itself to be a quantitative and qualitative educational resource for our communities and their workforce educational needs," Bruce Sikes, Ozark Campus Chancellor, states in the release. "Our programs serve the region in career sectors of skilled trades, health care, automation, and business, banking and logistics. We are recognized throughout the region and state for our educational outcomes and the career paths we provide. Students also recognize their ability to stack their earned career credentials into bachelor degree offerings through Arkansas Tech University. Arkansas Tech University is cognizant of and supports the governor’s initiative in building a diversified workforce."

For information, visit atu.edu/ozark.

UA Rich Mountain sees enrollment jump

UA Rich Mountain Community College in Mena has seen an enrollment increase for the fall 2019 semester, according to a news release.

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Chad Fielding recently released the final enrollment numbers for fall. The numbers show the largest jump is in first-time entering freshman, 56.7%. Full-time enrollment is up 16.31% and retention rates are at a five-year high of 65% for degree-seeking students. Fielding credited his staff and the advisers who have been extremely proactive in this area. While he’s proud of these numbers, they will continue to strive to improve, the release states. Another area of growth is student semester credit hours, which increased 12%, the release continues.

Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program accepting applications

The Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program is now accepting applications. The two-year language program is centered on a group language immersion experience and only accepts a limited number of applications each year, according to a news release.

“This language program is critical in how we will continue to preserve and promote our language for future generations,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. states in the release. “Every day that the men and women of that department work with their students is another day that they help preserve our language.”

After completing the program, students will have 4,000 contact hours with the Cherokee language and will have spent more than 40 hours each week studying and speaking the language.

In 2014, the tribe began the program as a part of the Cherokee Nation Community & Cultural Outreach department as a way to promote the Cherokee language. Since its inception, the program has grown into its own department.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., live near Tahlequah or be willing to relocate, and possess a strong desire to learn and cultivate the Cherokee language and culture through teaching.

Deadline for applications is Oct. 1. Applications are available at language.cherokee.org/language-programs/cherokee-language-master-apprentice-program/. Submit applications to Don-Dugger@cherokee.org, or mail to Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program, P.O. Box 948, Tahlequah, OK 74465. For information, call the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program office at (918) 207-4964.

Names of Note

Students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law recently began their first fall semester Aug. 10 with a day of public service at Booker T. Washington Elementary School on South Main Street in Little Rock. Area students who participated in the project include Brian Fields and Reid Wheeler, both of Fort Smith; Zachary Cumbie of Huntington; and Jackson Hertlein of Paris.

Reunion

The Northside High School class of ‘79 reunion is planned Oct. 11-12. For information and registration, visit northside79.com.

