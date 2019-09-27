Shady Grove Baptist plans fundraiser

Shady Grove Baptist Church, 111975 S. 4780 Road in Roland, will host a Food & Fellowship Fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 5. All proceeds benefit local families in need, the elderly, the sick and shut-ins.

Menu items include fish dinner for $8; bean dinner for $2; chicken basket for $4; desserts from 50 cents to $1; drinks for $1; and a cake walk.

Rena Road Baptist to host Deffenbaugh

State Rep. Gary Deffenbaugh will be the guest speaker at Rena Road Baptist Church, 512 Rena Road in Van Buren, on Oct. 6. Service begins at 11 a.m., and all are welcome. For information, email r2bc97@gmail.com or call (918) 519-6775.

Every Tuesday, the church hosts meetings with Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon. Beginning Oct. 8, the meetings will be at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

