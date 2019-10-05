Anyone with a soft spot for running, walking, Halloween and helping children will be in luck later this month at one Fort Smith location.

The Harvest Time Academy Glow in the Park 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Walk will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Ben Geren Regional Park, 7200 Zero St. The third annual event will raise money for Harvest Time Academy and will feature music, live radio broadcast, food, children's activities and awards in different age divisions, said Jenny Wilkerson, director of development for Harvest Time Academy.

"We have this at Ben Geren Park because we want this to be a community event," she said. "Of course, we want our families from Harvest Time to participate, too, but we are hoping to draw more participation from the community. It's an exciting, fun event that is something good for everyone."

Prizes also will be handed out for the best Halloween costumes, a fact that should inspire any costume fans to dress up in their favorite Halloween-style costumes or clothes, Wilkerson said.

"We always do this event the weekend before Halloween, and we've had some really great costumes in the past," she said. "Last year, our kitchen staff dressed as the cast from 'The Wizard of Oz.' It was really great to see that."

The "glow" aspect of the event will be made possible in part by the glow sticks that will be provided in the packet of each runner who registers early, Wilkerson said.

"Any other glow-in-the-dark attire people want to wear will be encouraged," she said. "We've been exploring the idea of doing different merchandise that will glow in the dark t his year, and we're putting it out there to see if people would be interested in things like hats."

Adding to the "fun and excitement" of the event will be emcee Rham Cunningham, a live remote broadcast with Spirit 106.3 FM, the face-painting for children and the medals for the winning participants, Wilkerson said.

"Some of our students are hand-making our medals," she said. "We have an after-school program that serves our kids, and it's been great to watch them work on the medals."

Participants who would rather walk and/or have their young children with them can participate in the evening's walk, Wilkerson said.

"Sometimes people aren't able to do the 5K, and that's perfectly fine," she said. "Plus, kids can tired, so the walk is ideal. And strollers and wagons are all allowed because this really is geared at families."

The spaghetti dinner fundraiser will help kick off the run/walk at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Harvest Time Academy's gym, 3300 Briar Cliff Ave. The casual, come-and-go dinner is open to everyone, even those who aren't participants in the Glow in the Park fundraiser, and requires people to reserve the $5 plates in advance at RunSignUp.com/Race/AR/FortSmith/HarvestTimeGlowRun.

Runners in the Glow in the Park event can use the same website to register. Registration is $25 for the run and $20 for the walk. Registration is free for those who raise $100 or more. Registration also will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the park.

"We are hoping to have 250 people there at our Glow in the Park fundraiser this year, and our goal for this run is to raise $20,000," Wilkerson said. "That goes toward our enrichment programs, and this year we're really excited to have partnered with the Community School of the Arts to provide music for all of our students.

"That starts with our infants all the way through our seventh-grade students," she added. "Proceeds also will go to STEM and technology activities that we need to purchase, our art program, our P.E. program and our Spanish program."

Those seeking more information or wishing to become a sponsor can call (479) 646-6003, email jwilkerson@htacademy.net or visit the HT Academy Glow in the Park 5K Facebook page.

"We're looking to have another great time again this year," Wilkerson said. "And everything we can raise from this will help."