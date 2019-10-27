Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:



Chamroeun Sophon and Senghieng Hang of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 15.



Angelise and Arron Johnston of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 15.



Cassie Henderson of Alma, a girl, Oct. 15.



Darouny Siharaj of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 15.



Maira Vargas and Eliseo Dela Fuente of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 15.



Alison Fowler and Jason Johnson of Alma, a girl, Oct. 15.



Amanda George of Sallisaw, a boy, Oct. 15.



Niki Brown and Fernando Tumax of Ozark, a boy, Oct. 16.



Charis and David Whatcott of Van Buren, a girl, Oct. 16.



Shannon and Malachi Walker of Cameron, a boy, Oct. 16.



Gina Smallen of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 16.



Chelsea and Orrin Mackey of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 16.



Kyra and Jeremy Taylor of Waldron, a boy, Oct. 17.



Randa and Nathan Grant of Spiro, a girl, Oct. 17.



Ashlyn Tuck of Alma, a boy, Oct. 17.



Danielle and Logan Emery of Greenwood, a boy, Oct. 17.



Justice Lindsey and Dontae Perry of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 17.



Tara and Jimmy Smith of Spiro, a boy, Oct. 17.



Soni Jackson and John Jones of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 17.



Rebecca and Timothy Hendrix of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 17.



Kristen and Joshua Atchley of Waldron, a girl, Oct. 18.



Ashley Wallace of Greenwood, a girl, Oct. 18.



Jazmine Blocker of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 18.



Mary and Marcuz Daws of Muldrow, a girl, Oct. 19.



Jessica Page of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 19.



Ariel and Michael Rowland of Lavaca, a boy, Oct. 20.



Linnea and Jacob Thomas of Sallisaw, a boy, Oct. 20.



Brittany Gatling of Fort Smith, a girl and a boy, Oct. 20.



Shelby and Taylor Shaffer of Chester, a girl, Oct. 20.



Jessica Hutson of Huntington, a girl, Oct. 21.



Rebecca and William Cheek of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 21.



Kayla Strain of Spiro, a girl, Oct. 21.



Alyssa Carney and John Ewing of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 21.



Cassandra Rose and Chris Becker of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 21.



Jenna and Kolby Holmes of Charleston, a boy, Oct. 21.

Marriages



The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



Chester Bales, 53, and Carla McFarland, 53, both of McAlester, Okla.



Heath Robinson, 26, and Lauren Presley, 28, both of Fort Smith.



Jacobo Vasquez, 40, and Catalina Canseco, 41, both of Fort Smith.



Seth Daniels, 37, and Christina Freeman, 28, both of Van Buren.



Cole Sullivan, 26, and Cynthia Harrison, 26, both of Fort Smith AR



William Varnell, 31, and Teresa Earley, 44, both of Heavener.



David Jackson, 35, and Stephanie Collatt, 35, both of Republic, Mo.



Jon Weeden Jr., 34, and Valerie McCormack, 35, both of Okay, Okla.



Bryan Wheeler, 32, and Holly Barnes, 27, both of Fort Smith.



Dillon Underwood, 25, and Britany Robbins, 29, both of Whitefield.



James Welch II, 48, and Alice Slavens, 63, both of Fort Smith.



Boris Zecevic, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., and Christy Bantong, 30, of Fort Smith.



William Scott, 23, and Madison Martin, 22, both of Checotah, Okla.



Riley Hawthorne, 50, and Danette Raines, 50, both of Red Oak, Okla.



Todd Herman, 53, and Grace Ahne 41 both of Greenwood.



Catherine Murphy, 44, and Mia Cain, 34, both of Moore, Okla.



Aaron Hancock, 27, and Shelby Tarver, 27, both of Fort Smith.



Juan Santos, 31, and Janeth Cabrera, 23, both of Barling.



Joseph Powers, 26, of New Port Richey, Fla., and Andrea Munsell, 25, of Barling.



Vaughn Prince Jr., 46, and Amanda Smith, 44, both of Oklahoma City.



Kaleb Carter, 18, of Greenwood and Karah Stewart, 20, of Oark.



Thomas Guinn, 22, and Payton Taylor, 18, both of Tahlequah, Okla.



Steven Wehunt, 26, and Madison Bennett, 21, both of Fort Smith.



Jason Brown, 39, and Vanessa Laranjo, 35, both of Van Buren.



Brandon Reeves, 27, of Greenwood and Raven Cannon, 26, of Sallisaw.



Matthew Freeman, 21, of Fort Smith and Bella Orellana, 22, of Hackett.



Francisco Lopez, 43, and Jazmin Perez, 40, both of Muldrow.



Dennis Jennings, 60, and Ashley Hollinger, 34, both of Fort Smith.



Tristan Warrick, 23, and Sabra Rhoden, 26, both of Webbers Falls, Okla.



Samuel Schleiff, 27, and Philisha Norried, 31, both of Fort Smith.



Jimmy Fant, 25, of Muldrow and Kelcey Valdez, 24, of Bella Vista.



Abraham Davis, 23, and Cassandra Claudio, 22, both of Fort Smith.



Matthew Petitt, 27, and Tuesdai Petitt, 26, both of Barling.



Willie Van Matre, 48, and Sheila Schuster, 46, both of Fort Smith.



Nathan Reeves, 27, and Allison Hicks, 24, both of Fort Smith.



Samuel Lairamore, 45, and Patricia Banning, 46, both of Barling.



Alejandro Parga, 21, and Manitza Phetchareun, 21, both of Fort Smith.



Kyle Denham, 34, and Susan Stark, 38, both of Van Buren.



Scott Bohannan, 29, and Casey Newman, 26, both of Fayetteville.



JonTyler Hook, 31, and Whittney Graham, 31, both of Fort Smith.



Travis Sexton, 43, and Jennifer Cabalar, 47, both of Fort Smith.

The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



Nicholas Pointer, 20, and Michelle Marion, 28, both of Alma.



Ethan Belt, 20, and Taylor Holmes, 22, both of Van Buren.



Michael Restine, 37, and Mandy Sherrell, 33, both of Clarksville.



Quillan Bell, 31, and Whitney Wallace, 22, both of Van Buren.



Danny Burcham, 36, and Chelsey Decker, 38, both of Van Buren.



Dean Davis, 40, and Tessa Davis, 38, both of Van Buren.



Corey Teague, 32, and Laura Roberts, 25, both of Van Buren.



Daniel Turpin, 22, and Sierra Capps, 20, both of Cedarville.



Danny Stowe II, 41, and Christina James, 40, both of Seminole, Okla.



Gary Parmenter Jr., 24, and Kenli Turpin, 21, both of Cedarville.



Luis Aguilar, 27, and Ashlee Zepeda, 29, both of Van Buren.



Patricio Ramos, 59, and Gloria Fajardo, 56, both of Van Buren.



Roger Burrows, 50, and Sandi Thomsen, 47, both of Roland.



Maro Croff, 71, and Ashley Stephenson, 35, both of Alma.