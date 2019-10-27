A spooky nighttime story time featuring Wednesday Addams will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8701 S. 28th St. Actress Gabrielle Gore, who played Wednesday Addams in a past Community School of the Arts production, will be visiting the library to share Halloween stories and songs, and children will make a spooky craft. Stick around after the program for the 1991 movie "The Addams Family" (PG-13).

