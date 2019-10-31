"Miracles" do happen, and a few soon will be taking place on a local stage, promised one individual.

The Fort Smith Little Theatre will present its latest production, "Miracle on 34th Street," at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, Nov. 13-16 and again 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the theater, 401 N. Sixth St. The version that will be staged will be one adapted by Mountain Community Theater and based on the novel by Valentine Davies, said Brandon Bolin, FSLT member and director for the show.

"This has been one of my favorite Christmas movies for years," he said. "I love the story, particularly the relationships between each of the four main characters."

The upcoming show will mark Bolin's directorial debut of a full production; during the spring of 2017, Bolin directed the Little Theatre's off-season offering, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged."

"Miracle on 34th Street" will, in many ways, treat audience members with familiar, likable characters, he said.

"I certainly didn't do myself any favors by choosing a show with 27 actors in it for my first one," Bolin said with a laugh. "The small stage at the Fort Smith Little Theatre definitely creates a bit of a challenge with regard to the set, especially a set that would need to accommodate over 20 actors.

"But it is helping me stretch myself," he added. "And my crew members like my set designer (Scott Black) have been a dream to work with here."

Made into movie versions in 1947 and 1994, among other years, "Miracle on 34th Street" centers around an elderly man (Jon Gustafson) who claims to be Kris Kringle, and those he meets while working as Macy's Santa Claus. Full of cheer and good will, the man is seen by some as a deluded individual, and before long, the kind-hearted man finds himself in the middle of a court-competency hearing.

The man's freedom and a girl's belief in Santa both will be at stake in the Fort Smith Little Theatre's production, which is being billed as a classic, feel-good Christmas tale appropriate for the entire family.

Cast members for "Miracle on 34th Street" include Eric Wells, Sanielle Moquett, Sonya Hiatt, Sandra McPherson, Rikee Workman-Black, Scott Black, Reese Moquett, Will Paget, Chuck Howard, John Hall, Jim McPherson, Ryan Gozales, Steve Dwiggins, Gary Cameron, Hallie Post, Johnny Brown, Adeena Thomas, Natalie Marine, Johnny Brown, Sadie Bagley, Cass Moquett, Lexi Gartman, Joanne Peterson, Sharla Cameron, Elizabeth Marine and Jennifer Roller.

Helping Bolden behind the scenes are producer Suzanne Thomas, stage manager Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, prop mistress Audra Sargent, wardrobe mistress Micki Voelkel, wardrobe assistants Janet Renwick and Lynne Gustafson, sound designer Jacob Hiatt, set designer Scott Black and graphic designer Aaron Ray.

"The crew is made up of such efficient folks that half of my job is done," Bolin said. "(And) the cast is a delight to work with. Their patience with me as a first-time director, and their helpfulness makes it a joy to get to rehearsal every night."

For Thomas, "Miracle on 34th Street" was a must-do production. She has been a producer for the Fort Smith Little Theater before, but this will mark the first time she will work on a show with Bolin as director.

"Brandon is so passionate about the production that it makes all of us want to put in our best for the show," she said. "I wanted to have a chance to work with Brandon, and on a show with kids. This provided the best of both worlds. I am having a blast with the little ones involved in this show. They all are such well-behaved and pleasant children to be around."

Tickets for "Miracle on 34th Street" are $27 for the gala-opening performance on Nov. 7 and $12 for all other shows. Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 783-2966. Admission also is by FSLT season ticket.

Those seeking more information can visit FSLT.org or the FSLT — Fort Smith Little Theatre Facebook page.

"As this show will be onstage in November, I am hoping that it will help get audiences in the Christmas spirit a little earlier than usual," Bolin said.