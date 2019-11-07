For many years I wouldn't have anything to do with a budget because I couldn't stand the idea of anyone — or anything — telling me how to spend my money. And where did that get me? Into one big financial mess.

Every month, when I ran out of money, I would turn to MasterCard and Visa for a bailout. To me, any available credit was the same as income. It was my money to do with as I found necessary. Really bad idea.

What I learned from that experience and finding my way back to solvency is that, as much as we may loathe it, a budget is the ticket to financial happiness — not the straitjacket I feared it would be. I've come to prefer calling this a "spending plan" rather than a budget, but honestly, the terms are interchangeable. It's just a way to prespend your income on paper first.

A good spending plan gives every dollar a specific job to do. Once you have it just the way you want it, the plan becomes a handy road map for keeping your finances on track.

So, take a deep breath, and let's walk through the basics for how to create a successful budget that you can love.

Step 1: Write down your total take-home monthly income.

This is the easy part. Jot down what you earn — what you see in your paycheck. Because many expenses are billed monthly, it makes good sense to use your monthly income to create your budget.

Paid weekly: Multiply your weekly net income by 4.333.

Paid every other week: Multiply your biweekly net income by 2.167.

Paid twice a month: Multiply your semimonthly net income by 2.

Paid quarterly: Divide your quarterly net income by 3.

Step 2: Write down your fixed expenses.

Start with fixed bills like savings, rent, mortgage, car payment, credit card debt and insurance and then factor in other monthly costs that are always the same. These are your essential fixed expenses.

Step 3: List your variable expenses.

You know you'll have these bills, but the amounts vary. Examples are your phone, utilities, food, household expenses, gasoline, medication, public transportation, shoes and clothing. These are your variable expenses, and you can assign an estimated amount to each based on past experience, rounding to the closest $10.

Step 4: List reasonable amounts for nonessential expenses.

This includes entertainment, eating out, hobbies and other ways you spend money on a regular basis.

Step 5: Find the extras.

Go to your checkbook register, credit card statements or Quicken reports to see what expenses you've left out. You'll likely see items for car maintenance and repair, gifts, vacations, Christmas and holidays. For items that do not recur monthly, determine the annual cost and then divide by 12 to see how much you should set aside each month to anticipate those irregular expenses.

Step 6: Figure out your totals.

Add up your expenses and then subtract that amount from your income. Ideally, you'll come out in the black, with at least a little money left over. But if your expenses exceed your income, you'll see a negative sum. Don't panic; this is just the start of an ongoing process.

Step 7: See where you can cut.

If you came up short, go back to your monthly expenses and see what you can get rid of. Look first to your nonessential expenses. Which items can you remove altogether for a while (eating out seems like a fine target, or perhaps hobby expenses for a season)? Keep going through the list, making adjustments until your total expenses are less than your income.

Step 8: Follow your spending plan as closely as possible.

Track your spending every day by writing down what you spend. Does it match up with what you planned in your budget for this month?

Take notes, and research ways you'll be able to do even better next month. At month's end, add up your actual spending and compare it with what you planned. Use this information to create the next month's spending plan.

The sooner you get started, the sooner you'll be on your way to reaching financial freedom.

Mary invites questions, comments and tips at EverydayCheapskate.com, "Ask Mary a Question." This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of Debt-Proof Living, a personal finance member website and the author of the book Debt-Proof Living, Revell 2014. To find out more about Mary visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.