Evangel Temple to host Veteran's Sunday

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., will host Veteran's Sunday on Nov. 10, 2019. Included in the service will be a slideshow of veterans who attend Evangel Temple or who are family of members. All military will be recognized and we will hear testimonies from some who fought in past wars. Pastor Don’s message at 10:30 a.m. is "It’s Time to Fight." The community is invited to attend this moving patriotic service.

For more information call the church at (479) 782-9121 or visit our website at www.ExcitingET.com.

