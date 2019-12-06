Tony Jones, University of Arkansas - Fort Smith class of 2016 alumnus and University of Arkansas School of Law Juris Doctorate candidate, will speak at UAFS’s fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, in the Stubblefield Center, located at 532 N. Waldron Rd.

The fall commencement ceremony will honor more than 500 students completing graduation requirements during the second summer and fall semesters.

Jones is in his final year at the University of Arkansas School of Law, where in 2019 he was selected by Dean Margaret E. Sova McCabe to be the school’s inaugural Pro Bono Fellow for his commitment to pro bono service. Jones also serves as Honor Council chair, is a member of the Black Law Student Association and works as a legal clerk at the Washington County Public Defender’s Office.