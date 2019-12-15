Zoey is young, slight built female who is fully vetted, paper-trained, healthy and intelligent. She gets along well with other dogs her size and would love to have a family with a fenced yard. Zoey would be well-suited for a home with children 8 and older. Zoey is ready for adoption.

Tip of the Week

Think about it. Do the humane thing. If your dog must live outside, provide proper shelter during the coming winter weather. Square bales of hay make a good wind break and offer some protection if there is no other available. Make sure that the dog is always well fed and has plenty of fresh water daily.

Poteau Valley Humane Society is at 326 Industrial Blvd. in Poteau. Representatives can be reached at (918) 649-0986, PoteauPets@clnk.com, PoteauPets.org or Facebook/PoteauValleyHumaneSociety.