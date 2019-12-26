The following is a list of entertainment appearing live in the two-state area.

Today

• Blues at 906 — Blues and other styles from 7-10 p.m. at 906 Cigar Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave.

• Fort Smith Blues Festival's Monthly Blues Jam — Gary Hutchison and others play at 7 p.m. at Landry's New Orleans Cafe, 1000 Garrison Ave.

• The Lawmen Band — Country, gospel and other styles from 7-10 p.m. at the I-40 Music and Dance Hall, 1404 S. Main St., near Oklahoma 64B South in Muldrow. No smoking or alcohol.

• Mountainburg Troubadoors — Various styles at 6 p.m. at the Mountainburg Senior Center, 101 U.S. 71 in Mountainburg. No cover charge.

• Night on the Patio — Performers play various styles from 6-8:30 p.m. at Deep South Steakhouse, 102 Hillview Pkwy. in Poteau.

Friday

• Barling, Ark. Good Ol’ Boys — Country at 7 p.m. at Barling City Hall, 304 Church St. in Barling.

• Bluegrass, Country and More Show — Various performers for all-ages event at 7 p.m. at the Bluegrass Stage, 809 S. Roland Road in Roland.

• JD Clayton and Jabe Burgess — Perform various styles for an all-ages show at 7 p.m. at the Bakery District, 70 S. 70th St.

Visit JayDClaytonOfficial.com and EventBrite.com for information.

• Sons of Misfortune — Various styles from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Shooters Bar & Grill, 2201 Grand Ave. No cover charge.

Saturday

• Amazing Opry Staff Band — Country, bluegrass, gospel and blues at 7 p.m. at the Little O’ Opry House, 271 Campbell St. in West Fork.

• Saturday Night Jamboree — Country, bluegrass and gospel music at 7 p.m. on the Town Square in Poteau. In case of rain, the event moves indoors at the Poteau Senior Citizens Activity Building on South McKenna Street.

• The Violet Hour — Various styles from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Shooters Bar & Grill, 2201 Grand Ave. No cover charge.

Tuesday

• Kingsward — Various styles for a New Year's Eve event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Shooters Bar & Grill, 2201 Grand Ave.

• Libby & Bandit — Various styles for a New Year's Eve event from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Spiro Eagles, 19349 Eagles Lane in Spiro.

