Thursday

Alma Public Library Story Time: Songs, books and a craft with a theme. Toddlers and children. 10:30 a.m. at Alma Public Library.

Crawford County Democratic Association: Meets at 7 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call Richard at (479) 414-6840.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1 Social: Runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

DIY Snow Globes: Make waterless snow globes. All supplies are provided. Take home what you make. Everyone welcome. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Drop In and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Fort Smith Public Library Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-0229.

Free Basic Computer Skills Class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Meets at 1 p.m. at Cedarville Community Center.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Meets at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Our Father's Heart Food Pantry: Open noon to 2 p.m. at Christ for the World, 4401 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith.

Police and Community Engagement (PACE): Meets at 6:30 pm. at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Remnant End Times Ministries: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 200 Towson Avenue in Fort Smith.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-8173.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Meets at 7 a.m. at Stubblefield Center, 5402 Kinkead Ave., Fort Smith.

Sequoyah County Democrats: Meets at 6 p.m. at Roma Italian Restaurant, 1600 W. Tatham Ave., Sallisaw.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

Story Time at Mulberry Public Library: Books, songs, crafts and more. Refreshments provided. For preschoolers. 10 a.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Swinging Cavaliers Square Dance Club: Runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Hug Chevrolet Showroom, Hwy. 22 and Greenwood Road, Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019 or Ron at (479) 629-4736.

The Arc for the River Valley Bowling: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith. Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for non-members per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Van Buren Writer's Workshop: Begins at 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Heights, 1012 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 46: Meets at 6 p.m. at Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 467, 12112 Redwood Drive, Chaffee Crossing.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 467: Meets at 7 p.m. at 12112 Redwood Drive, Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Call Michael Sulina at (479) 783-6441.

Yoga at Mountainburg Public Library: After-school yoga. Teachers, parents and kids welcome. Feel free to bring a yoga mat or towel. 4 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

