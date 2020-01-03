About twice a year I find myself in a cleaning frenzy. I'm not talking about normal straightening, dusting and vacuuming. Oh no! This is turning every wooden dining chair upside down in my lap to remove with a damp cloth every smidgen of dust collected on the felt protective pad on each chair leg — dust the round pig bristle vacuum brush can't reach. I also find myself on hands and knees, or sitting flat on the floor, removing dust from every leg of upholstered couches and chairs. Using a small cotton rag from the rag sack, I polish every wooden surface with Old English Scratch Cover for dark woods, being careful not to stain upholstery. This becomes a smelly, labor-intensive process because my furniture was purchased in early adulthood when real wood was affordable.

I cherish each piece, including the pieces I purchased and those that belonged to Mama and Mother. The past two days, as I obsessively cleaned and polished these wooden treasures, I felt a connection to the women who raised me and discerned their character traits instilled in me. In fact, included in my eclectic collection of wooden pieces are those from others formative in my life.

Six months into marriage, after living in a one bedroom furnished apartment, the Finneys purchased a house. Luckily, the seller left an old refrigerator and dining set. We scraped together $75 for a mattress and box spring, which fit just fine on the floor of our bedroom. Aunt Hattie Lee provided on loan living room furniture from her vast collection of attic antiques and bargain finds. Shortly, she found a Duncan Phyfe mahogany drop leaf table and custom pads for $65. One of her on-loan pieces was added to my permanent collection when her daughter-in-law declined it. It remains dear to my heart, partly because it is a lovely mahogany piece with original aged-brass hardware, but primarily because Uncle Milton Gilbreath, Mother's brother, fashioned a charming sideboard from an Emerson console radio-record player.

A few years ago I reclaimed at one of Sister Patsy's auctions two oak desk chairs from Waldron Public Schools and two ladder back, cane seat chairs from Aunt Hattie Lee's mother, Mrs. Treece. The latter take me back to the Thompson House kitchen where Uncle A.B. and Auntie Maude sat in identical chairs, propped back against the wall, one on each side of the south door. One of Mrs. Treece's chairs came with a scorched leg from sitting too near the fire. I painstakingly refinished the school chairs, sanding the wood smooth, while leaving imperfections to reveal their history. By the time I paid Terry Gibson, fourth-generation basket weaver from northwest Arkansas, to replace the cane and friend Steven Surles, former refinisher and now teacher, to refinish the ladder backs, I could have purchased a brand new set of pressed wood chairs.

During the summer of 1970, as I prepared to return to Oklahoma to teach, I gathered furniture for a rented unfurnished duplex. Aunt Mary and Uncle Charley's daughter and son-in-law returned that summer to care for them in Parks and sought new homes for unneeded furniture. The Duncan Phyfe drum table I readily accepted has proudly displayed the Green Stamps lamp in a corner of every house I've called home — there have been several.

Every time I run the polish rag over the deep heel marks in the front of Aunt Mildred's trunk, I return to peace as Patsy and I sit side by side on the trunk, swinging our legs in blissful rhythm of the slow, easy, cocoon-existence of the Thompson House on Thompson Hill where Mama and nine siblings grew. Four never married, remaining in the house of attic, cellar, and porches on every side, in every size and shape that beckoned and welcomed children from generation to generation. Sisters Mildred and Maude shared the front northwest corner bedroom, with three windows on two sides, opening onto two porches and the dining room. From the trunk, Patsy and I surveyed inside and out, poised to join any activity we found appealing.

I have the privilege of caring for Aunt Mildred's trunk because after the aunts died, Uncle A.B. took their trunks to Cousin Janie. Later, she gave the trunks to Patsy. Knowing that I also treasured the trunks, Patsy gave me Aunt Mildred's. While refinishing the trunk, I marveled that all of Aunt Mil's earthly possessions fit inside.

Three small dressers from Mama and Mother are presently in my care. One was Mama's purchased before her marriage circa 1919. During her entire adult life, the primitive oak held her personals and provided a convenient place on top for her ivory hand mirror. The dresser moved with Mama to the nursing center, and during these years I wrote on a small slip of paper (as per Mama's instruction), "This dresser was purchased by Victoria Thompson from salesman George Owens before her marriage to Luther Gilbreath. Her daughter Melba later married George's son Mondell Owens." I placed the note inside a drawer — just like Mama asked — where it remains today.

The second dresser was in Mother and Daddy's bedroom until they moved to a new house. After purchasing new furniture, Mother was thrilled that I wanted to refinish and keep the simple dresser with round mirror. The third dresser was Mama's, a 1940s waterfall purchased at Ralph Watts' second-hand store in Waldron. Mother refinished it for her guest room after Mama died; it now graces my bedroom, perhaps wondering whose home will be next.

After two days of deep cleaning, I feel grounded. Gone with particles of dust are resistance to consumerism, wastefulness, meaninglessness, showiness and impermanence. Polishing lasting wooden pieces touched by hands that molded me restored a shine from an inner conviction that goodness and stability are still attainable.

Happy New Year — I recommend starting a new decade with frenetic cleaning.