Friday

Art Class: Meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Coding Club: Build skills, vocabulary and confidence with coding. Ages 7-12. Space is limited, please call to register. 4:15 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Friday features snake feeding. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

First Friday Fun: Meets at 11 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library. Adults and seniors.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Meets at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Public Library Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-3945.

Nature Break for Ages 3-7: Begins at 3:45 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Needles and Chatter: Crocheting, knitting, sewing, quilting, cross-stitch, embroidery, paper crafting. Bring your own project and work alongside others. 12:30 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.fortsmithnoonexchange.com.

Novice Bridge Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St. in Fort Smith.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

Toddler Story Time: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Weapons of Mass Production (WOMP): Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Shunammite House, 923 S. 26th St., Fort Smith. Call Christ for the World International Church at (479) 649-5970.

Yarn and Needle Club: Meets at 1 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 NW, Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.





Saturday

Arkansas Retired Military Association: Meets at 11 a.m. at 1500 N. Greenwood Avenue in Fort Smith.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary Breakfast: Runs 8:30-10 a.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave in Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Church on the Street: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Riverfront Drive and North H Street in Fort Smith.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Saturday features fish feeding in the large aquarium. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Fellowship Singing: Meets at 5 p.m. for a covered dish meal followed by singing at 6 p.m. at God's Harvest Pentecostal Tabernacle, 325 Ray Lane, Alma.

Guided Hike: Begins at 9 a.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Laser Shot: Meets at 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Activity dependent on availability of the room. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Mountainburg Public Library Story Time: Read books, sing songs and do a craft or activity together. Toddlers, children and tweens. 1 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

RAM Saturdays: Runs noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Souper Bowl: Receive a free used book for every can of soup you donate at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856 for more information.

The Arc for the River Valley Bowling: Meets at 3 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for non-members per game. Call (479) 783-5529.



Sunday

Archery Lessons: Begins at 2:30 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Equipment provided. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Hot Springs Freethinkers: Meets at 3 p.m. at Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, 200 Whittington Ave., Hot Springs.

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690 for location.

The Calendar runs Monday through Friday in the Times Record; weekend events are included in Friday's calendar. Items must be submitted five working days before publication to Daily Calendar, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submissions to jlovett@swtimes.com.