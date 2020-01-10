Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Like a Boss — Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek, Jessica St. Clair and Billy Porter star in this new comedy, which focuses on two friends who, despite their different ideas and personalities, start a new beauty company. When someone starts stealing from the duo, things get even more tense. Co-stars Natasha Rothwell. (R)

1917 — In director/co-writer Sam Mendes' new film, two young British military privates are assigned an impossible mission during World War I. They are to deliver a message far into enemy territory in an effort to prevent the killing of 1,600 men. Stars Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Richard Madden. (R)

Underwater — When a crew of aquatic researchers encounters a devastating earthquake, the members struggle to survive and endure more deadly, unexpected obstacles in director William Eubank's new thriller. Stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Mamoudou Athie, Jessia Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Gunner Wright and Vincent Cassel. (PG-13)

Now Playing

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Oscar winner Tom Hanks leads the cast in director Marielle Heller's new biopic/drama about the real-life friendship between TV legend Fred "Mr. Rogers" Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Also stars Chris Cooper. (PG)

Abominable — A magical, music-loving Yeti meets a girl and wants to return to his family. (PG)

The Addams Family — Everyone's spooky family experiences more ghostly adventures. (PG)

Black Christmas — Female students find their Christmas break to be a terrifying experience when they are stalked by a stranger. Stars Cary Elwes, Imogen Poots and Aleyse Shannon. (PG-13)

Bombshell — Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and John Lithgow lead the cast in director Jay Roach's new film about the women who took down the creator of Fox News. Also stars Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney and Mark Duplass. (R)

Cats — This live-action version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's famoust musical stars Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and Judi Dench. (PG)

Ford V Ferrari — American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) hope to challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. (PG-13)

Frozen II — Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel Wood lend their voices to this animated sequel, which finds Anna, Elsa and their friends traveling to an ancient land. The friends hope to find the origin of Elsa's powers so they can save their kingdom. (PG)

The Grudge — A ghost that is vengeful and unpredictable haunts a house, making life for anyone who enters a horrible, violent experience in this new release from writer/director Nicolas Pesce ("Piercing"). Stars Betty Gilpin, Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, William Sadler and Lin Shayne. (R)

Jumanji: The Next Level — Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Danny DeVito star in director/co-writer Jake Kasdan's sequel. The characters have returned, but the game is now different. The fueding friends must save one of their own and later escape the game's many dangers. (PG-13)

Just Mercy — Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Tim Blake Nelson are among the cast in this film, which is centered around the true story of Walter McMillan. McMillan's young attorney, Bryan Stevenson, attempts to win an appeal in his client's murder conviction. (PG-13)

Knives Out — A detective (Daniel Craig) sets out to uncover the truth about the death of an eccentric, often-volatile family's patriarch. Co-stars Chris Evans and Michael Shannon. (PG-13)

Little Women — Directed and written by Greta Gerwig and starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Dliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh and Meryl Streetp, this movie focuses on the coming-of-age period in several individuals' lives. Chris Coooper, Tracy Letts and James Norton co-star. (PG)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Maleficent and her goddaughter, Aurora, are pulled into conflict. (PG)

Richard Jewel — Director Clint Eastwood revisits a piece of the 1996 Olympics, w here an American security guard discovers a bomb that is about to explode and then later is viewed as a suspect. Stars Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm and Paul Walter Hauser. (R)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The Skywalker saga comes to a close as the brave survivors of the Resistance take another stand against the evil, ever-present First Order. Stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher and Billy Dee Williams. (PG-13)

21 Bridges — Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") portrays an embattled detective who is plunged into a wide-scale manhunt in New York City. Co-stars J.K. Simmons. (R)

Uncut Gems — Adam Sandler stars in this film about a New York jeweler who hopes to get in on the next big score. The man, Howard, must balance family, business and aggressive adversaries. Co-stars Julia Fox, The Weeknd and LaKeith Stanfield. (R)