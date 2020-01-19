Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away several days ago, and I'm still numb.

Peart, one of the greatest drummers in all of music, died at age 67 from brain cancer. We Rush fans knew that Neil had been battling some type of health issues over the last few years — Neil, along with his Rush band mates Geddy Lee (vocals, bass) and Alex Lifeson (guitar), pretty much said at the time that Rush's 2015 tour would be their last — but news that Neil lost a quiet, 3 1/2-year-long battle with brain cancer was an utter shock. Disbelief has clouded my mind. How, in this day and age, can music icons like Neil Peart and the late David Bowie, embark on a secret battle against a life-threatening illness?

It's just sad. We music fans know the day when more of our musical heroes will leave this earth is coming, yet, it's always a surprise when it occurs, shaking our day into a strange, surreal 24 hours. And Neil Peart's death hurts — like as bad as the summer 2002 death of my bass-playing hero, The Who's John Entwistle.

All of my passion for and memories of seeing Rush in concert flooded back to me like a tidal wave too tall and wide to measure. I'll never be able to rid my soul of Rush classics like "Limelight," "Red Barchetta," "Xanadu" and "The Spirit of Radio," and for that, I'm thankful. Watching fuzzy, dark music videos of Rush's "Moving Pictures" tour from 1981 on TV's "Night Flight" show was a buzz.

While a junior high student, I played portions of my "Moving Pictures" cassette for my grandmother, who politely said, "Yes, Scott, that's nice." Other relatives claimed the tape sounded "like an airplane taking off." Not everyone got my love for Rush, but that was all right.

After moving from cassettes to vinyl and CDs in the late 1980s, my desire for loud, frequent doses of Rush persisted. I remember my first Rush concert like it was yesterday. My brother, Todd, scored free tickets through his employer, and we were all set to witness the magic of Neil, Geddy and Alex during their San Antonio stop on Rush's Vapor Trails Tour in 2002. The fact that Rush were touring behind a new album was a Marshall Stack-size miracle. Neil's daughter and only child at the time, Selena Taylor, died in a single-car accident in August 1997 in Canada, and 10 months later, Neil's wife, Jacqueline Taylor, died of cancer. I felt empathy for Neil, but was selfish in my thrill of embarking on the 9-hour trip from Fort Smith to San Antonio by myself, armed with tour-shirt money, a broad grin and only three hours of sleep.

After cruising through a Taco Bell drive-through, my brother and I sped to the concert site, only to be greeted by traffic that looked to be backed up a full mile. I had my first photo pass from Rush to take pictures of the first three songs, but it looked like making it to the photo pit in time was going to be an impossibility. I gripped my camera bag tighter, which housed my Minolta film camera and three rolls of 800 speed film. Finally able to park but with the car still moving, I jumped from the passenger side and started my awkward sprint across acres of loose gravel to the Box Office. But I was too late. As the PR team walked me near the stage, my eyes caught a sad site — the other media photographers being escorted out of the photo pit. My brother felt guilty, but it was fine. I told him, "No worries. I'll get to photograph Rush someday." We still had killer seats, plus, it was one more opportunity for two music-addicted brothers to enjoy a few hours together.

I did have the fortune of seeing Rush three more times. Once with my friends, Sam and Carter, in Dallas in 2007, and two more times by myself in Tulsa in 2010 and 2015. All four shows rank way up there in my mind. For being only three musicians, Rush sure did make a deep, rich sound in the studio and on tour. I still close my eyes while listening to Rush and say to myself, "They sound like a six-piece band."

Admittedly, I feel bad for my wife, Dixie, who didn't get the chance to see a Rush concert. (Yes, I found one of the 200 girls who like Rush.) But we have our Rush vinyl, CDs and concert DVDs to keep our love for Rush going. And we have the thought that Neil is no longer suffering. Goodbye, Professor, and thanks so much for sharing your musical gift and, even though you were uncomfortable with your fame, allowing us to gaze upon your performances in the limelight for so many years. May you rest in peace, sir.

Scott Smith has been a feature writer for the Times Record newspaper since April 1996 and started covering entertainment in 1999. Smith is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and plays bass in the Fort Smith-based blues/rock/soul band, Goodluck Slim.