Motown and New Orleans-style jazz to make the feet and knees move. Auction items to make the face smile. Cajun food to make the taste buds cheer.

All of this and more will be experienced and relished by attendees of Fort Smith Museum of History's annual Pardi Gras fundraiser, which will be held from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St., said Caroline Speir, executive director for the museum. The event will raise money for the museum and will include live music by live music, Cajun cuisine, dancing, live auctions, buy-in parties and more, she said.

"It's always interesting and fun because you see people dressed to the nines, and others come in beads, jeans and T-shirts," Speir said. "There's no particular dress code. People can dress how they want for Pardi Gras."

Dallas-based band Memphis Soul will play classic Motown songs, various jazz compositions and other dance floor favorites during the event, Speir said.

"The band is a lot of fun," she said. "Last year was the first year we had the band, and they played beforehand, which we hadn't done before, and then they came out in the lobby later.

"Having Memphis Soul — they're an eight- or 10-piece band with a big, fun sound — just adds to the atmosphere; they get you up and moving, and that puts you in the mood for the evening," Speir added. "We received a lot of compliments about the band last year. A lot of people really enjoyed them. They're a very high-energy band that plays great, great dance music, and we're looking forward to having them back."

Cocktails and a variety of auction items and "buy-in" opportunities also will make Pardi Gras special for those attending, she said.

"There's the 'New Vacation Destination Live Auction and Murder Mystery Buy-In Parties' segment of Pardi Gras, too, which is exciting," Speir said. "Those are really fun for people.

"And the Cajun cuisine is definitely tasty," she added. "There's usually food like Cajun pasta, bread pudding and red beans and rice at Pardi Gras. It's really good."

Last year, Pardi Gras raised "about $57,000," while this year's goal is to raise $60,000 from the event, she said.

"This is the big event of the year that our board puts together; our board is busy throughout the year doing different things, but Pardi Gras is the big, make-it event for us," Speir said.

"This makes all the difference in our operating costs, and gives us the ability to provide programs and exhibitions and all the things we provide for the community," she added. "All of the grants we apply for and all of our financial outreach is based on what we raise at this event."

Tickets for this year's Pardi Gras are $125 each, while tables for eight can be purchased for $1,000. A "Krewe" sponsorship is available for $2,000, while other sponsorship opportunities are available.

"And if people aren't going to make it to Pardi Gras this year, they can still do a sponsorship to help out," Speir said.

Tickets, tables and sponsorships can be purchased by calling (479) 783-7841 and at FortSmithMuseum.org and at Eventbrite.com. Those seeking more information can email info@FortSmithMuseum.org or visit the Pardi Gras 2020 Facebook page and the Fort Smith Museum of History Facebook page.

"What I like about Mardi Gras is, it's early enough in the year, after you've been through the holidays," Speir said. "It's still winter and everyone has had January to get back in the groove, so Pardi Gras is a fun way to relax and take an opportunity to interact with the community.

"Pardi Gras is good where you can start supporting people through your community with your time and your money, and in exchange, you get to get out and have a good time," she added. "You're getting to see a lot of people that maybe you haven't seen over the holidays, so there's a lot of greeting each other. It's about having a fun night."